39M families set to get monthly child benefits
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department said Monday that 39 million families are set to receive monthly child payments beginning on July 15.
The payments are part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which expanded the child tax credit for one year and made it possible to prepay the benefits on a monthly basis. Nearly 88% of children are set to receive the benefits without their parents needing to take any additional action.
“This tax cut sends a clear and powerful message to American workers, working families with children: Help is here,” Biden said in remarks at the White House.
Qualified families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children between the ages of 6 and 17. The child tax credit was previously capped at $2,000 and only paid out to families with income tax obligations after they filed with the IRS.
Cuomo book proceeds will ultimately top $5M
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years.
He had, for months, declined to say how much money he made from writing “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
The disclosure of his big payday was made on the day his mandatory financial disclosures were due to a state ethics agency. A spokesperson for Cuomo said the governor donated $500,000 of his profits from the book to the United Way of New York State.
Minn. judge approves case in killing of driver
MINNEAPOLIS — A judge ruled Monday that the manslaughter case can proceed against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright, and she set a trial date for December.
Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, who is white, will stand trial Dec. 6, barring any future scheduling conflicts, Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu said during a pretrial hearing.
“I do find that there’s probable cause to support the charge against the defendant, Ms. Potter,” Chu said.
Potter, who is charged with second-degree manslaughter, appeared at the hearing via videoconference with her attorney, Earl Gray, and sat some distance behind him in his office.
Buddy Roemer dies at 77; was La. governor
NEW ORLEANS — Buddy Roemer, a Harvard-educated reform-minded politician whose one tumultuous term as Louisiana’s governor was marked by bruising political battles over taxes, budgets and abortion, died Monday at age 77.
His son, Chas Roemer, said the former governor died peacefully at his home in Baton Rouge after a long battle with diabetes. He was surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren, Chas Roemer said.
Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered flags at the Capitol and state office buildings lowered to half-staff and said Roemer “proudly represented the state he so dearly loved.”
— From wire reports