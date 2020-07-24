Trump continues push to save base names
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and a top Senate Republican are pushing Congress to preserve the names of military bases that honor Confederate generals.
Trump said in a tweet Friday that he had spoken to Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, “who has informed me that he WILL NOT be changing the names of our great Military Bases and Forts, places from which we won two World Wars (and more!).”
Defense policy bills approved by both the House and Senate would change the names of 10 Army posts that honor Confederate leaders.
Coalition sues over district drawing order
NEW YORK — A coalition of states, counties and cities filed a federal lawsuit against President Donald Trump on Friday over his executive order that would not include people in the U.S. illegally in how congressional districts are redrawn.
New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading the coalition, which includes 21 other states — including Virginia — as well as more than a dozen cities and counties.
Critics of the order say the Constitution requires every person to be counted.
Hurricane Douglas approaches Hawaii
HONOLULU — The first hurricane to threaten the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is presenting new challenges to Hawaii officials long accustomed to tropical storms.
Midday Friday, Hurricane Douglas was 785 miles southeast of Hilo. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane. It’s expected to weaken to either a Category 1 hurricane or a strong tropical storm when it nears the eastern end of the state, but meteorologists warn strong winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous surf could afflict the entire state beginning Saturday night.
Separately, forecasters issued a hurricane warning for parts of the Texas coast as Tropical Storm Hanna threatened to bring heavy rain and strong winds Saturday.
D.C.: Some travelers will face quarantine
WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C., is mandating that anyone arriving in the nation’s capital after nonessential travel to a coronavirus hot spot area must self-quarantine for 14 days.
The executive order from Mayor Muriel Bowser defines a hot spot as any area where the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 people.
The order excludes Virginia and Maryland.
Court denies church’s appeal of virus rule
RENO, Nev. — The U.S. Supreme Court denied a rural Nevada church’s request late Friday to strike down as unconstitutional a 50-person cap on worship services as part of the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus.
In a 5-4 decision, the court refused to grant the request from Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley to be subjected to the same restrictions in Nevada that allow casinos, restaurants and other businesses to operate at 50% of capacity with proper social distancing.
Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal majority.
