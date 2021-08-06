Ethiopia and Tigray conflict may worsen
NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia’s spreading Tigray conflict faced a dangerous escalation Friday as an Amhara regional official said Amhara forces will launch an offensive on Saturday against Tigray forces who have entered the region and taken control of a town hosting a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
In response, Tigray forces’ spokesman Getachew Reda told The Associated Press that “we’ll extend a warm welcome.” The conflict threatens to destabilize Africa’s second most populous country, where thousands of people have already been killed in the nine-month war.
In a phone interview, Getachew said Tigray forces have crossed into the Amhara region, and the Afar region, in recent weeks to break the blockade that Ethiopia’s government has imposed on Tigray. Hundreds of thousands of people face famine conditions, and the United Nations and United States this week sent high-level officials to Ethiopia to urge more access for aid.
Student get more time to pay loans
WASHINGTON — The Education Department said Friday it will extend the suspension of federal student loan payments through Jan. 31, 2022, marking the fourth time the agency has given borrowers breathing room amid the pandemic. The department says it will be the final extension offered to borrowers.
The moratorium was set to expire on Sept. 30, but Congressional Democrats had urged the Biden administration to push back the date as the public health crisis has left many Americans struggling to regain their financial footing.
Two charged in plot against ambassador
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Two Myanmar citizens were arrested on charges alleging that they conspired to oust Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations, who opposes the military junta that seized power earlier this year, by injuring — or even killing — him.
Phyo Hein Htut and Ye Hein Zaw plotted to seriously injure or kill Myanmar’s ambassador in an attack that was to take place on American soil, U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release Friday. According to court documents in White Plains federal court, a Thailand arms dealer who sells weapons to the Myanmar military hired the pair to try to force him to step down.
Messages seeking comment from their lawyers were not immediately returned. There was no immediate response from Myanmar’s U.N. Mission seeking comment.
Mars rover unable to get rock sample
WASHINGTON — NASA’s newest Mars rover came up empty Friday in its first attempt to pick up a rock sample to eventually be brought back to Earth.