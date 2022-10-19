France ‘profoundly shaken’ by schoolgirl’s slaying in Paris

The slaying of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found inside a plastic box in a Paris building courtyard has left France “profoundly shaken,” the French government said Wednesday.

A 24-year-old woman who was arrested Saturday in a northeastern suburb of the capital is in custody on charges of murder and rape of a minor, torture, acts of barbarity and concealment of a corpse, the Paris state prosecutor said Monday. A 43-year-old man is also in custody, charged with helping to hide the girl’s body, according to a prosecutors’ statement.

The killing of the girl, identified in the French media only as Lola, has sparked a heated political debate after reports emerged identifying the main suspect as an immigrant who remained in France despite an official order that mandated her to leave.

COVID is linked to an increase in U.S. pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims, according to a government report released Wednesday.

The report lays out grim trends across the country for expectant mothers and newborn babies.

It finds that pregnancy-related deaths have spiked nearly 80% since 2018, with COVID being a factor in a quarter of the 1,178 deaths reported last year.

The maternal death rate is particularly stark for Black women, who have long faced worse maternal outcomes than their peers.

Iranian climber who competed without hijab returns home

Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi returned to Tehran early Wednesday after competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf, an act widely seen as support for anti-government demonstrators amid weeks of protests over the Islamic Republic’s mandatory hijab.

After landing, Rekabi gave a careful, emotionless interview to Iran’s hard-line state television, saying that going without a hijab had been an “unintentional” act on her part.

The future Rekabi faces after returning home remains unclear.

Italy’s Meloni issues Berlusconi a warning over ties to Russia’s Putin

Italy’s presumed next premier, Giorgia Meloni, issued a stark warning to Silvio Berlusconi that he risked losing influence in any new government over his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as she asserted a strong pro-NATO, pro-European position about Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Italy will never be the weak link of the West with us in government,” Meloni said in a statement late Wednesday.

She was responding to private comments by Berlusconi to his Forza Italia lawmakers this week in which the three-time premier boasted of having re-established contact with Putin and exchanged gifts of vodka and wine over his recent 86th birthday, while justifying Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.