Md. proceeds with new police supervisory law
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland lawmakers voted Saturday to override Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes of three far-reaching police reform measures that supporters say are needed to increase accountability and restore public trust.
One of the measures repeals job protections in the police disciplinary process that critics say impede accountability. Maryland approved the nation’s first Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights in 1974, and about 20 states have adopted similar laws setting due process procedure for investigating police misconduct.
Maryland is the first to repeal the law, replacing it with new procedures that give civilians a role in the police disciplinary process.
The Democratic-controlled General Assembly has been working on reforms for months, following nationwide protests against racial injustice that were brought on by the police custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota nearly a year ago.
Storms sweep South, leave 1 fatality in La.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A cluster of severe storms swept across Southern states early Saturday, leaving at least one dead in Louisiana, bringing down trees and power lines in Mississippi, dropping large hail on coastal Alabama and leveling buildings in the Florida Panhandle.
President Jessie Bellard of St. Landry Parish, La., confirmed a fatality related to an early morning tornado in Palmetto. Bellard told KLFY-TV of Lafayette that Jose Antonio Higareda, 27, was killed when the tornado struck his home. In addition, he said, seven injured people were taken to hospitals.
In Mississippi, a possible tornado ripped down power lines and trees in Rankin County, but no injuries were reported.
In Panama City Beach, Fla., two stores were leveled by a possible tornado, city officials said in a Facebook post.
Strong quake kills 8 on main Indonesia island
MALANG, Indonesia — A strong earthquake killed at least eight people, injured 23 others and damaged more than 300 buildings on Indonesia’s main island of Java and was also felt on the tourist spot of Bali, officials said Saturday. No tsunami warnings were posted.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.0 quake struck off the island’s southern coast at 2:00 p.m. local time in East Java province, at a depth of 51 miles.
Kemp keeps up attack on moving MLB game
MARIETTA, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday stepped up his attack on Major League Baseball’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from the state in response to a sweeping new voting law, saying the move politicized the sport and would hurt minority-owned businesses.
“It’s minority-owned businesses that have been hit harder than most because of an invisible virus by no fault of their own,” said Kemp, a Republican. “And these are the same minority businesses that are now being impacted by another decision that is by no fault of their own.”
“He’s pivoting away from all of the malicious things that we understand that this bill represents to people of color in Georgia,” said Aklima Khondoker, state director of the voting rights group, All Voting is Local.
