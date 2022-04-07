Speaker Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the latest in a string of high-ranking officials in Washington to receive the diagnosis this week.

Pelosi, D-Calif., is asymptomatic, according to her spokesman, Drew Hammill.

The diagnosis came Thursday morning, one day after Pelosi appeared at the White House with President Joe Biden as he signed a postal reform bill. She huddled with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and nearly a dozen other lawmakers behind Biden as he signed the bill. None of them was masked at that time, although Pelosi had a mask in her hand.

Biden tested negative Wednesday night “as a part of his regular testing cadence,” and will continue to be tested regularly.

Pelosi, who is second in the presidential line of succession, is the most senior official in the line to announce a positive test this year.

Whitmer kidnap plot jury now out four days

The jury in the trial of four men accused of scheming to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ended its fourth day of deliberations Thursday and

gave no signal to the judge that it’s struggling to reach decisions about the defendants: Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

The jury is considering 10 charges in the case: one against Caserta, two against Fox, three against Croft and four against Harris. The men all face the main charge of a kidnapping conspiracy; the other counts are related to explosives and a firearm. A conviction on any count must be unanimous.

“We can all see you’re hard at work,” the judge told the jury. “It can be an exhausting way to spend spring break. We know that because that room is not huge. It gets smaller each time you come back and spend more time looking through everything. We appreciate your diligence.”

Whitmer, a Democrat, rarely talks publicly about the plot, though she referred to “surprises” during her term that seemed like “something out of fiction” when she filed for reelection on March 17.

She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged.

Calif. man guilty of flight interference

A Los Angeles man pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight attendant, causing a California-based flight to be diverted to Oklahoma City, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

Ariel James Pennington, 35, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s formally sentenced later this year, U.S. Attorney Robert Troester said in a statement.

Pennington was initially charged with a second count of assaulting a federal air marshal on the same flight, but prosecutors agreed to dismiss that count as part of a plea agreement.