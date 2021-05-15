They called for a suspension of aid to the police and a stop to equipment sales or training until human rights benchmarks are established and met.

Kerry, pope confer on climate issues

VATICAN CITY — John Kerry, President Joe Biden’s climate envoy, met with Pope Francis on Saturday, afterward calling the pope a “compelling moral authority on the subject of the climate crisis” who has been “ahead of the curve.”

The former secretary of state told Vatican News that the pope’s embrace of climate issues “hopefully can push people to greater ambition to get the job done.”

Kerry is visiting European capitals to strengthen cooperation on climate change ahead of the next round of U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

Ethiopia again calls off new elections

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia has again delayed its national election after some opposition parties said they wouldn’t take part and as conflict in the country’s Tigray region means no vote is being held there, further complicating Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s efforts to centralize power.

The head of the national elections board, Birtukan Mideksa, who met with political parties’ representatives on Saturday, said the June 5 vote in Africa’s second most populous country would be postponed, citing the need to finish printing ballots, training staffers and compiling voters’ information. The board said she estimated a delay of two to three weeks.