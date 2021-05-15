Pipeline assures U.S. it’s back to normal
ATLANTA — The operator of the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline — hit earlier this week by a ransomware attack — announced Saturday it had resumed normal operations, delivering fuel to its markets, including a large swath of the East Coast.
Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline had begun the process of restarting the pipeline’s operations on Wednesday evening, warning it could take several days for the supply chain to return to normal.
“Since that time, we have returned the system to normal operations, delivering millions of gallons per hour to the markets we serve,” Colonial Pipeline said in a tweet Saturday — Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South and North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Lawmakers: Cut off Colombian police
WASHINGTON — More than 50 U.S. lawmakers have called for a halt to aid to the Colombian national police, including ending weapons and equipment sales, as protests driven by growing poverty during the pandemic have rocked the nation.
In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Reps. James P. McGovern, Mark Pocan, Jan Schakowsky and Raul Grijalva led their colleagues in expressing “grave concern” about the situation in Colombia, and urged the U.S. to denounce police violence there.
They called for a suspension of aid to the police and a stop to equipment sales or training until human rights benchmarks are established and met.
Kerry, pope confer on climate issues
VATICAN CITY — John Kerry, President Joe Biden’s climate envoy, met with Pope Francis on Saturday, afterward calling the pope a “compelling moral authority on the subject of the climate crisis” who has been “ahead of the curve.”
The former secretary of state told Vatican News that the pope’s embrace of climate issues “hopefully can push people to greater ambition to get the job done.”
Kerry is visiting European capitals to strengthen cooperation on climate change ahead of the next round of U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.
Ethiopia again calls off new elections
NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia has again delayed its national election after some opposition parties said they wouldn’t take part and as conflict in the country’s Tigray region means no vote is being held there, further complicating Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s efforts to centralize power.
The head of the national elections board, Birtukan Mideksa, who met with political parties’ representatives on Saturday, said the June 5 vote in Africa’s second most populous country would be postponed, citing the need to finish printing ballots, training staffers and compiling voters’ information. The board said she estimated a delay of two to three weeks.
— From wire reports