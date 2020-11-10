Two late storms make history
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Just when you thought it should be safe to go back into the water, the record-setting tropics are going crazy. Again.
Tropical Storm Eta was parked Tuesday off the western coast of Cuba, dumping rain. When it finally moves again, computer models and human forecasters are befuddled about where it will go and how strong it will be.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Theta — which formed overnight and broke a record as the 29th named Atlantic storm of the season — is chugging east toward Europe on the cusp of hurricane status. The last time there were two named storms this late in the year was in December 1887, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said.
Tata moves into top DOD policy job
WASHINGTON — A Trump loyalist and former Fox News commentator has been moved into the Pentagon’s top policy job, defense officials said Tuesday, just a few months after he failed to get through Senate confirmation because of offensive remarks he made, including about Islam.
Officials said Anthony Tata, a retired Army one-star general, will be performing the duties of the undersecretary for defense policy. James Anderson, who had been acting undersecretary, quit on Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
Tata’s move to the policy job came on Christopher Miller’s second day on the job as defense secretary.
Rittenhouse’s mom shuns blame
Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother says she would have tried to stop her teenage son from going to downtown Kenosha, Wis., with an assault-style rifle during chaotic protests in August, but she didn’t know where he was or what he was doing. By the time she found out, he had fatally shot two men and wounded a third.
Since the shootings made international headlines, many have wondered what influence the 17-year-old’s parents had on his decision-making and access to a gun. In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Wendy Rittenhouse, a single mother of three, conceded her son shouldn’t have been there but declined to talk about the weapon he used.
She repeatedly sought to deflect blame for the shootings away from her son and the friend now charged with illegally providing him with the rifle.
Negotiator for Palestinians dies
JERUSALEM — Saeb Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and prominent international spokesman for the Palestinians for more than three decades, died on Tuesday, weeks after being infected by the coronavirus. He was 65.
The American-educated Erekat was involved in nearly every round of peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians going back to the landmark Madrid conference in 1991.
Over the years, he tirelessly argued for a negotiated two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, defended the Palestinian leadership and blamed Israel — particularly hard-line leader Benjamin Netanyahu — for the failure to reach an agreement.
— From wire reports