Biden criticizes Texas bill, saying voting should not be made harder
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden criticized a Texas voting rights bill as “an assault on democracy” that targets minorities, stepping into the latest partisan battle over changes led by Republicans after the 2020 presidential election.
“It’s wrong and un-American,” Biden said in a statement on Saturday. “In the 21st century, we should be making it easier, not harder, for every eligible voter to vote.”
Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature finalized the draft bill, which Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders say will ensure election integrity. The state’s Democratic Party labeled it an attempt at suppression that makes it harder to vote by mail, limits voting hours and adds barriers to voter registration.
American Airlines and Dell, both based in Texas, have expressed opposition to the legislature’s efforts to limit voting rights.
“Today, Texas legislators put forth a bill that joins Georgia and Florida in advancing a state law that attacks the sacred right to vote,” Biden said.
U.K. media: Johnson has married fiancée with whom he has a son
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, married Saturday in a small private ceremony in London, British newspapers reported.
Johnson’s office declined to comment on reports in the Mail on Sunday and the Sun that the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family.
The Sun said senior staff in Johnson’s 10 Downing St. office were unaware of the wedding plan.
Under current coronavirus restrictions in England, weddings can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.
Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, an environmental campaigner, announced their engagement in February 2020 and have a son together, 1-year-old Wilfred.
The marriage would be Symonds’ first and Johnson’s third. He has at least five other children from previous relationships.
Roadside bomb in Afghanistan kills 4 from university; 11 are hurt
KABUL, Afghanistan — A roadside bomb struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Afghanistan’s northern Kapisa province on Saturday, killing at least four and wounding 11 others, Afghan officials said.
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the minivan was targeted while travelling to bring the group to Alberoni University. Provincial police spokesman Shayeq Shoresh said the bomb was set off by remote control.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Previous deadly attacks on Kabul University in November were claimed by the Islamic State group.
Large areas of war-ravaged Afghanistan have been littered with bombs and land mines. Many have been planted by insurgents to target military convoys, but they often kill civilians instead.
