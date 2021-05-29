LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, married Saturday in a small private ceremony in London, British newspapers reported.

Johnson’s office declined to comment on reports in the Mail on Sunday and the Sun that the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family.

The Sun said senior staff in Johnson’s 10 Downing St. office were unaware of the wedding plan.

Under current coronavirus restrictions in England, weddings can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, an environmental campaigner, announced their engagement in February 2020 and have a son together, 1-year-old Wilfred.

The marriage would be Symonds’ first and Johnson’s third. He has at least five other children from previous relationships.

Roadside bomb in Afghanistan kills 4 from university; 11 are hurt

KABUL, Afghanistan — A roadside bomb struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Afghanistan’s northern Kapisa province on Saturday, killing at least four and wounding 11 others, Afghan officials said.