Countries back deal on minimum global tax for corporations

FRANKFURT, Germany — Some 130 countries have agreed on a global minimum tax backed by U.S. President Joe Biden as part of a worldwide effort to keep multinational firms from dodging taxes by shifting their profits to countries with low rates.

The agreement announced Thursday is an attempt to address challenges presented by a globalized and increasingly digital world economy in which profits can be relocated across borders and companies can earn online profits in places where they have no taxable headquarters. The deal calls for a global minimum tax of at least 15%, a key element pushed by Biden as he seeks to raise more revenue for his infrastructure and clean energy plans. There are still technical details that need to be worked out and it would be at least 2023 before the agreement takes effect.

Judge orders release of woman in Slender Man stabbing case

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge on Thursday ordered the release of a woman who has spent 3½ years in a state mental health facility after being convicted of stabbing her classmate to please the Slender Man character.