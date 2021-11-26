U.N. envoy: Deal saved Sudan from civil war
CAIRO — The deal struck in Sudan to reinstate the prime minister following a military coup is imperfect but has saved the country from sliding into civil strife, the U.N. envoy to Sudan said on Friday.
Special Envoy Volker Perthes was speaking of the agreement between Sudan’s military leaders and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who was deposed and put under house arrest following the coup last month that stirred an international outcry. The military takeover threatened to thwart the process of democratic transition that the country had embarked on since the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
The deal, signed on Sunday, was seen as the biggest concession made by the country’s top military leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, since the coup. However, the country’s pro-democracy groups have dismissed it as illegitimate and accused Hamdok of allowing himself to serve as a fig leaf for continued military rule.
Police chief: 3 shot in fight at N.C. mall
DURHAM, N.C. — Three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving, the police chief said.
Authorities said in the late afternoon that one person was detained and there was no further threat to the public.
Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews told reporters the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. inside The Streets at Southpoint mall during a fight between two groups who knew each other. She said one of the victims was a 10-year-old child hit when a bullet ricocheted. Police said the child’s wound did not appear life-threatening. Police did not immediately release further information on the conditions of the two others who were shot.
Andrews said another three people were injured as shoppers rushed for exits following the shooting. In a news release, police said their injuries were not life-threatening.
Boebert apologizes to Muslims for remarks
DENVER — Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized Friday for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
According to a video clip posted by a Twitter account called PatriotTakes, Boebert made the remarks this holiday break. In it, she says she and a staffer were taking a Capitol elevator when she saw an alarmed Capitol police officer running toward them. She said she turned to her left and spotted Omar standing beside them.
“Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine,” Boebert recalled saying, drawing laughs from her audience. “And I said, ‘Oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.’ ”
Boebert tweeted that “I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction.”
In a tweet late Thursday, Omar said, “Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up,” Omar tweeted late Thursday. “Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout.”
— From wire reports