Suicide bombings rock central Baghdad; at least 32 dead

BAGHDAD — Twin suicide bombings ripped through a busy market in the Iraqi capital on Thursday, killing at least 32 people, in what officials said was the first massive bombing in years, harkening back to darker days of rampant militant attacks.

The bombings hit the Bab al-Sharqi commercial area in central Baghdad amid heightened political tensions over planned early elections and a severe economic crisis.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Iraqi military officials said it was the work of the Islamic State group. Iraqi Health Minister Hassan Mohammed al-Tamimi said 110 were wounded in the attack. He said some of the wounded were in serious condition.

Indonesia ends search for victims and debris from crashed plane

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities on Thursday ended the search for remaining victims and debris from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea, killing all 62 people on board.