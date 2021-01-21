Suicide bombings rock central Baghdad; at least 32 dead
BAGHDAD — Twin suicide bombings ripped through a busy market in the Iraqi capital on Thursday, killing at least 32 people, in what officials said was the first massive bombing in years, harkening back to darker days of rampant militant attacks.
The bombings hit the Bab al-Sharqi commercial area in central Baghdad amid heightened political tensions over planned early elections and a severe economic crisis.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Iraqi military officials said it was the work of the Islamic State group. Iraqi Health Minister Hassan Mohammed al-Tamimi said 110 were wounded in the attack. He said some of the wounded were in serious condition.
Indonesia ends search for victims and debris from crashed plane
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities on Thursday ended the search for remaining victims and debris from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea, killing all 62 people on board.
Transportation minister Budi Karya Sumadi said retrieval operations have ended after nearly two weeks, but that a limited search for the missing memory unit from the cockpit voice recorder will continue. The memory unit apparently broke away from other parts of the voice recorder during the crash. Divers retrieved its battered casing and cover last week .
Woman accused of helping steal Pelosi’s laptop freed from jail
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman facing charges that she helped steal a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the attack on the U.S. Capitol will be released from jail, a federal judge decided Thursday.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson directed that Riley June Williams be released into the custody of her mother, with travel restrictions, and instructed her to appear Monday in federal court in Washington to continue her case.
Williams, 22, of Harrisburg, is accused of theft, obstruction and trespassing, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Carlson noted Williams has no prior criminal record.
Canada’s governor general resigns following harassment report
TORONTO — Canada’s governor general resigned Thursday following an independent review of workplace harassment allegations.
The governor general is the representative of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, and holds a mostly ceremonial and symbolic position. A Canadian Broadcasting Corporation report alleged that Julie Payette belittled and publicly humiliated employees, reducing some to tears or prompting them to quit.
