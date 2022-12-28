Suspect enters not-guilty plea in violent attack of Paul Pelosi

The man who allegedly broke into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and beat her 82-year-old husband in October has pleaded not guilty to six charges, including attempted murder.

Suspect David DePape entered the plea in state court Wednesday. Authorities said he planned to kidnap the speaker — who was out of town — when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home on Oct. 28.

Instead he severely beat her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer in an attack that was witnessed by two police officers and shocked the political world.

Netanyahu government: West Bank settlements top priority

Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming hard-line Israeli government has put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities, a day before it’s set to be sworn into office.

Netanyahu’s Likud party released the new government’s policy guidelines Wednesday, the first of which is that it will “advance and develop settlement in all parts of the land of Israel — in the Galilee, Negev, Golan Heights, and Judea and Samaria” — the Biblical names for the West Bank.

The coalition agreements also included language endorsing discrimination against LGBTQ people on religious grounds, as well as generous stipends for ultra-Orthodox men who prefer to study instead of work.

Mexico draws more asylum-seekers despite grisly violence

Mexico has become the world’s third most popular destination for asylum-seekers after the United Sates and Germany, despite its widespread violence.

Bloodshed and inequality chase many Mexicans to seek a better life in the United States. But for others, Mexico offers a measure of peace and prosperity beyond what’s available in their homelands. A safe, robust asylum system in Mexico eases pressure on the U.S., which is looking more to other governments to manage migration.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling issued Tuesday keeps pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now.

Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’

The Vatican says Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s health has worsened over the past hours and doctors are constantly monitoring his condition. Pope Francis appealed Wednesday to the faithful to pray for his “very ill” predecessor “until the end.”

A Vatican spokesperson said Francis went to visit the 95-year-old Benedict in the monastery on Vatican grounds where he has lived since retiring in February 2013. The spokesperson said Benedict’s situation “at the moment remains under control.”

Benedict was the first pontiff to resign in 600 years. Earlier, Francis departed from prepared remarks to ask the faithful to pray for the retired pontiff. Benedict has become increasingly frail as he dedicated his post-papacy life to prayer and meditation.