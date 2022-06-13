Ohio bill allows armed school employees

Ohio school districts could begin arming employees as soon as this fall under a bill signed into law Monday by GOP Gov. Mike DeWine.

The law, as enacted, requires up to 24 hours of training before an employee can go armed, and up to eight hours of annual training. The training programs must be approved by the Ohio School Safety Center, and DeWine announced he’s ordering the center to require the maximum 24 hours and the maximum eight hours.

The governor said his preference remains that school districts hire armed school resource officers, but said the law is another tool for districts that want to protect children. He emphasized that it’s optional, not a requirement.

30 sites in Yosemite tagged with graffiti

Yosemite National Park officials are asking for help identifying the people behind an incident that left 30 sites tagged with graffiti last month.

Park rangers received multiple reports of vandalism on the popular Yosemite Falls Trail on May 20 around 8:15 p.m. When rangers visited the trail the next day, they found about 30 sites that were vandalized.

Most of the graffiti was about 3 feet by 3 feet, and some of the tags were as large as 8 feet by 8 feet, according to park officials.

The Yosemite Falls Trail is one of the national park’s oldest trails, built between 1873 and 1877, according to the National Park Service. The steep trail winds upward toward views of Upper Yosemite Falls and a direct view of Half Dome.

NYPD officer killed by estranged husband

A New York Police Department officer was stabbed to death by her estranged husband in her Bronx apartment early Monday, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was off duty when she was stabbed multiple times all over her body inside her home on the Grand Concourse near E. 156th Street about 2:50 a.m., authorities said.

Her 34-year-old husband, who lives elsewhere, later turned himself in and is being questioned. Charges against him were pending.

Sources describe him as her ex, but it wasn’t immediately clear if they were separated or divorced.

The officer, who was assigned to a transit district in Brooklyn, had a 3-year-old son with the suspect.