Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices due to Hurricane Ian

President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices as Hurricane Ian lashed Florida’s southwest coast.

“Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said just hours before the hurricane made landfall as a massive Category 4 storm.

“America is watching. The industry should do the right thing,” Biden added.

McConnell suggests higher odds of Republicans taking Senate

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that he believes his party now has a “50-50 shot” of getting the chamber back less than six weeks away from the midterm elections.

“We are in a bunch of close races,” McConnell told reporters during a news conference. “It’s going to be really, really close either way, in my view.”

The comments reflect a greater degree of optimism from the GOP leader after he drew criticism last month from fellow Republicans when he downplayed the party’s chances in the fall elections.

Tennessee man hit with more charges in Memphis shootings

A Tennessee man already charged with a fatal shooting that police said set off a daylong crime rampage in Memphis now faces murder charges in two more killings, officials said Wednesday.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said.

Kelly already has been charged with fatally shooting Dewayne Tunstall in the head outside a home in east Memphis. The indictment also charges Kelly with attempted first-degree murder and more than 20 other charges.

Prosecutors raid headquarters of German far-right party in Berlin

The national headquarters of the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, party in Berlin were searched by officials with the city’s prosecutor’s office on Wednesday.

Six other locations in the German capital and the states of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia were also searched.

According to investigators, they allegedly may have violated the country’s political parties act and committed breach of trust.

California woman charged with killing man in dispute over cat

A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday.

Hannah Star Esser, 20, was charged with murder in the death of Luis Anthony Victor, 43, and detained on $1 million bail, the Orange County prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

“This action showed a complete disregard for human life,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the statement.