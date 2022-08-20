Jill Biden rejoins president after two negative COVID-19 tests

First lady Jill Biden left COVID-19 isolation on Sunday after twice testing negative for the coronavirus and reunited with President Joe Biden at their Delaware beach home.

She had been isolating in South Carolina, where she tested positive for the virus as the couple wrapped up a vacation there last week.

President Biden, 79, recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

Singapore to amend constitution to prevent same-sex marriages

Singapore will not allow same-sex marriages even as it moves to repeal a law that criminalizes sex between gay men, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced Sunday.

The government plans to amend the country’s constitution to protect its definition of marriage — as between a man and a woman — from court challenge.

Marital status is linked to many social policies in Singapore, including eligibility for public housing and adoption. LGBTQ activists in the Southeast Asian country have long derided this system as discriminatory and some now fear that enshrining the definition of marriage will entrench it.

White House is hopeful gas prices will keep falling as trend suggests

The White House is optimistic gas prices will keep falling, a top administration official said Sunday.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm conceded, however, that big questions persist about global demand and its impact on domestic costs.

The nationwide average gas price is expected to dip to $3.78 per gallon in the fourth quarter, down from the current price of about $3.90, Granholm said, citing federal estimates.

Prices reached $5 per gallon in June.

Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab

A Massachusetts charter school where an 8th grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”

A family member of the student posted on social media a picture of the “School Uniform Compliance Form.” In the description of the infraction, the headscarf worn by Muslim women was misspelled as “jihab.”

School Superintendent Alex Dan said there were no consequences given to the student, but acknowledged the situation was mishandled.

Driver in wrong-way crash that killed 5 in Fla. lost license in 2014

The Miami Gardens man named by state troopers as the cause of Saturday’s Palmetto Expressway crash that killed five people hasn’t had a driver’s license since a 2014 ticket for driving 109 mph, online court records say.

That ticket in Collier County wouldn’t be the last traffic violation conviction for Maiky Simeon, 30, but it’s the one that caused the license suspension that doesn’t appear to have been lifted.