The White House hopes the move will build capacity to produce an additional 1 billion shots per year.

Ireland sets up fund for victims of homes

LONDON — Thousands of unmarried women and their children born out of wedlock who were shunned by Irish society and sought refuge in state-owned homes — where many were then abused by nuns and officials of the Roman Catholic Church — will be eligible for compensation from a new multimillion-dollar initiative the Irish government has established “in acknowledgment of suffering experienced.”

Known as “mother and baby homes,” the institutions were widespread in Ireland from the 1920s to the 1990s. About 34,000 people are thought to be eligible for what the government calls the “Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme,” which is being funded with an estimated $900 million, the government said Tuesday.

Bannon to plead not guilty to charges