U.S. bishops OK Communion paper
BALTIMORE — U.S. Catholic bishops overwhelmingly approved a long-anticipated document on Communion on Wednesday that stops short of calling for withholding the sacrament from politicians such as President Joe Biden who support abortion rights but offers plenty of tacit justification for individual bishops to do so.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ first major statement on Communion in 15 years calls on Catholics to examine their conscience and make sure they’re in harmony with church teachings, and says bishops have a “special responsibility” to respond to situations “that involve public actions at variance with the visible communion of the church and the moral law.”
U.S. seeks to boost vaccine capacity
WASHINGTON — Pressed to address inequality in global COVID-19 vaccines, the Biden administration took steps Wednesday to make billions of dollars available to drugmakers to scale up domestic production to share with the world.
Under the new initiative, the government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority is soliciting pharmaceutical companies with proven ability to make the more-effective mRNA vaccines to bid for U.S. investment in scaling up their manufacturing. Pfizer and Moderna produce the two U.S.-approved mRNA shots.
The White House hopes the move will build capacity to produce an additional 1 billion shots per year.
Ireland sets up fund for victims of homes
LONDON — Thousands of unmarried women and their children born out of wedlock who were shunned by Irish society and sought refuge in state-owned homes — where many were then abused by nuns and officials of the Roman Catholic Church — will be eligible for compensation from a new multimillion-dollar initiative the Irish government has established “in acknowledgment of suffering experienced.”
Known as “mother and baby homes,” the institutions were widespread in Ireland from the 1920s to the 1990s. About 34,000 people are thought to be eligible for what the government calls the “Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme,” which is being funded with an estimated $900 million, the government said Tuesday.
Bannon to plead not guilty to charges
Stephen Bannon, the former Trump White House adviser who was indicted last week after defying a congressional subpoena, will plead not guilty to contempt of Congress charges and asked to waive a formal arraignment that was scheduled for Thursday, according to documents filed in federal court Wednesday.