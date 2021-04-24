6 are killed, 10 injured when van crashes, burns in Atlanta area
SUWANEE, Ga. — Police say a van carrying 16 people crashed onto its side and was engulfed in flames on an interstate, killing at least six people and injuring 10.
Police said six people died at the scene and 10 were taken to hospitals around the metro Atlanta area, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Passersby stopped to pull people from the burning vehicle Saturday evening along Interstate 85 near the I-985 split, Gwinnett County police Sgt. Michele Pihera said in a news release. The area is about 35 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.
The occupants were members of a sober living group, Gwinnett police told WXIA-TV on Sunday.
U.S. commander, packing up, says Afghan military ‘must be ready’
KABUL, Afghanistan — The top U.S. general in Afghanistan said Sunday that the U.S. military had begun closing down operations in the country and that Afghan security forces “must be ready” to take over.
“I often get asked, how are the security forces, can the security forces do the work in our absence? And my message has always been the same. They must be ready,” Gen. Austin Miller told Afghan journalists at a news conference in the capital, Kabul.
He also said the Taliban not returning to peace talks “does not make sense.”
His comments came just hours before Taliban negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikazai appeared to indicate a breakthrough in negotiations. In a terse tweet, Stanikzai said “soon, the Taliban leaders name will be removed from blacklist. And 7,000 Taliban prisoners will be released.”
Until now, Afghanistan’s Council for National Reconciliation has tied the Taliban’s twin demands to a cease-fire. Stanikazai made no mention of a cease-fire and there was no immediate comment from the reconciliation council headed by Abdullah Abdullah.
U.S. envoy in Turkey called in for talks; Erdogan has yet to speak
ISTANBUL — The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned the U.S. ambassador in Ankara to protest the U.S. decision to mark the deportation and killing of Armenians during the Ottoman Empire as genocide.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal met with David Satterfield late Saturday to express Ankara’s strong condemnation.
“The statement does not have legal ground in terms of international law and has hurt the Turkish people, opening a wound that’s hard to fix in our relations,” the ministry said.
On Saturday, President Joe Biden followed through on a campaign promise to recognize the events that began in 1915 and killed an estimated 1.5 million Ottoman Armenians as genocide.