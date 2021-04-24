6 are killed, 10 injured when van crashes, burns in Atlanta area

SUWANEE, Ga. — Police say a van carrying 16 people crashed onto its side and was engulfed in flames on an interstate, killing at least six people and injuring 10.

Police said six people died at the scene and 10 were taken to hospitals around the metro Atlanta area, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Passersby stopped to pull people from the burning vehicle Saturday evening along Interstate 85 near the I-985 split, Gwinnett County police Sgt. Michele Pihera said in a news release. The area is about 35 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

The occupants were members of a sober living group, Gwinnett police told WXIA-TV on Sunday.

U.S. commander, packing up, says Afghan military ‘must be ready’

KABUL, Afghanistan — The top U.S. general in Afghanistan said Sunday that the U.S. military had begun closing down operations in the country and that Afghan security forces “must be ready” to take over.