Northeast Pa. county deadlocks on certifying election results

Officials in a northeast Pennsylvania county where paper shortages caused Election Day ballot problems deadlocked Monday on whether to report official vote tallies to the state, effectively preventing their certification of the results.

Two Democratic members of the Luzerne County Board of Elections and Voter Registration voted to certify, both Republicans voted “no” and the fifth member, Democrat Daniel Schramm, abstained.

Schramm said in an interview several hours later that after the meeting, he received assurances that few, if any, voters were unable to cast ballots and all provisional ballots had been counted. He said he would vote in favor of certifying the results at a meeting Wednesday.

2 people rescued after plane slams into a transmission tower in Md.

Crews on Monday rescued the injured pilot and passenger of a small plane that crashed into a Maryland electricity transmission tower, knocking out power for tens of thousands of customers and leaving the aircraft dangling 10 stories off the ground.

The plane crashed into the tower that supports high-tension lines at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday and got stuck about 100 feet above the ground, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said.

State police identified the pilot as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., and the passenger as Janet Williams, 66, of Marrero, La. Both had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and hypothermia set in while they waited to be rescued, Goldstein said.

U.S.: Russia abruptly postpones arms control talks without reason

The Biden administration said Monday Russia has abruptly and without explanation postponed the scheduled resumption of arms control talks this week.

The State Department said Russia had “unilaterally postponed” a meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission that was scheduled to begin Tuesday in Egypt and last through next week. It said Russia had promised to propose new dates but had offered no reason for the delay.

“The United States is ready to reschedule at the earliest possible date as resuming inspections is a priority for sustaining the treaty as an instrument of stability,” the department said.

Iranian general acknowledges more than 300 dead in unrest

An Iranian general on Monday acknowledged more than 300 people have been killed in the unrest surrounding nationwide protests, giving the first official word on casualties in two months.

That estimate is considerably lower than the toll reported by Human Rights Activists in Iran, a U.S.-based group that has been closely tracking the protests since they erupted after the Sept. 16 death of a young woman being held by the country’s morality police.

The activist group says 451 protesters and 60 security forces have been killed since the start of the unrest, and more than 18,000 people have been detained.