John Patterson dies; was governor of Ala.
Former Alabama Gov. John Patterson, who entered politics as a reformer after his father’s assassination but was criticized for failing to protect the Freedom Riders from white mobs, has died. He was 99.
He died Friday, his daughter, Barbara Patterson Scholl, confirmed. She said funeral arrangements are pending. “He died very peacefully at home. His family and friends were with him,” she said.
A segregationist as governor, he drew criticism when Freedom Riders were attacked while in Alabama and Patterson did nothing to protect them. He later voiced regret for what happened. He ended his political career more serenely on the Court of Criminal Appeals, where he continued to write opinions into his 80s.
Freedom Riders bus driver dies at age 83
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jimmy Allen Ruth, the Trailways bus driver for the 1961 group of Nashville Freedom Riders, has died, his family said. He was 83.
Driving the Freedom Riders from Nashville to Jackson, Miss., was “one of his greatest accomplishments,” his family wrote in an obituary. Ruth’s bus-driving memorabilia is currently on display at the Tennessee State Museum.
When some of the passengers decided to travel to Jackson, every Trailways driver turned down the job except Ruth, who was white and 23 at the time, wrote Bobby Ruth, his brother, and Blondell Strong Kimbrough, his friend, in a news release.
Houthi missile attack kills 17 in Yemeni city
CAIRO — A ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Saturday killed at least 17 people in a government-held city, including a 5-year-old girl, officials said, as a U.S. envoy to the country accused the rebels of failing to try to reach peace in the war-wrecked nation.
The missile hit a gas station in the Rawdha neighborhood in the central city of Marib, according to Ali al-Ghulisi, the provincial governor’s press secretary.
Information Minister Moammar al-Iryani said the attack killed at least 17 people and wounded at least five others. All casualties were civilians, he added. He called on the U.N. and the U.S. to condemn the attack, saying it amounted to a war crime. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.
Jihadis kill at least 100 in Burkina Faso
NIAMEY, Niger — Gunmen killed at least 100 people in a northern Burkina Faso village, the government said Saturday, in what was the country’s deadliest attack in years.
The attack took place Friday evening in Solhan, in the Sahel’s Yagha province, government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura said in a statement blaming jihadis. The local market and several homes were also burned down in the area toward the border of Niger, he said.
President Roch Marc Christian Kabore called the attack barbaric.
It was the deadliest attack recorded in Burkina Faso since the West African country was overrun by jihadis linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State about five years ago, said Heni Nsaibia, senior researcher at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
— From wire reports