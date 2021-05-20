Student sues to force changes at university
DETROIT — A student sued the University of Michigan on Thursday to try to force changes in how the school protects the campus from sexual misconduct, the latest strike after a year of scandals involving a doctor and the chief academic officer.
The class-action lawsuit seeks a series of reforms, including the appointment of an independent monitor to enforce the steps.
“There is a difference between having policies and having policies that are empty and not being enforced,” said Josephine Graham, 21.
The school has been rocked by allegations from hundreds of men who said they were molested by the late Robert Anderson, a campus doctor who spent nearly 40 years at the school. He died in 2008. Separately, the university paid $9.25 million to eight women who reported emotional or sexual abuse by Martin Philbert, who over 25 years rose from professor to provost, the senior academic official. He was removed in 2020.
Spain, Morocco focus on young migrants
CEUTA, Spain — With border crossings of migrants apparently under control, Spain and Morocco turned their attention Thursday to the plight of hundreds of teenagers and children stranded on both sides of their frontier amid one of the biggest diplomatic spats between the two countries in recent years.
The risks facing youths caught in the middle of the rift remained visible even as the flow of migrants that Morocco let cross over into Spain’s North Africa enclave of Ceuta appeared to have stopped.
Spanish police recovered the body of a young man from Mediterranean surf near Ceuta’s Tarajal beach, the European soil many Moroccans and other Africans tried to reach by swimming around the border that separates the city from Morocco. Another young man was confirmed dead in the water on Monday.
Meanwhile, hundreds of unaccompanied minors were crammed into charity-run warehouses for a 10-day compulsory coronavirus quarantine under police watch. Spain’s Interior Ministry said 850 migrants under 18 years old were left of those who had crossed since Monday.
Biden signs bill to counter hate crime
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation to curtail a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and expressed pride that lawmakers who seem to agree on little else came together against hate and racism.
Biden lavished praise on Democrats and Republicans for approving the bill by lopsided margins and sending it to the White House for his signature. Several dozen lawmakers attended the bill signing ceremony, one of the largest groups to visit the Biden White House during the pandemic.
The House approved the bill 364-62 this week, following the Senate’s 94-1 vote in April.
Biden said during the East Room event that fighting hate and racism should bring people together. The new law will expedite Justice Department reviews of hate crimes by putting an official in charge of the effort. Federal grants will be available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of bias-driven incidents.
— From wire reports