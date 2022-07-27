Mega Millions lotto reaches $1 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing has skyrocketed to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won in 29 drawings, since April 15, when someone got lucky in Tennessee.

At its current value, which will continue to rise until Friday, the jackpot would be the third highest in Mega Millions history.

Accused July 4 killer faces 117 felonies

A Lake County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Robert Crimo III on 117 felony counts in the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., that killed seven people and wounded dozens more.

The panel also indicted Crimo on 48 counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery for each victim who was injured by gunfire that erupted as people gathered for a parade.

China denies it tried to obtain Fed data

China’s government on Wednesday rejected as a “political lie” a report by The Wall Street Journal that Beijing tried to recruit informants in the Federal Reserve system to obtain U.S. economic data.

The report “has no factual basis,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian about the accusations.

The Journal said Chinese authorities tried to recruit employees of regional Fed banks by offering contracts.

Boy shoots sister; parents arrested

A 6-year-old boy fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in their home in eastern Indiana and their parents have been arrested in the killing, police said.

Jacob Grayson reportedly told investigators his son removed one of two loaded handguns from a safe and shot his sister.

Grayson and his wife Kimberly were charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and three other counts of neglect, police said.

Japanese city under attack by monkeys

People in a southwestern Japanese city have come under attack from monkeys that are trying to snatch babies, biting and clawing at flesh, and sneaking into nursery schools.

The attacks — on 58 people since July 8 — are getting so bad Yamaguchi city hall hired a special unit to hunt the Japanese macaques with tranquilizer guns.

The monkeys aren’t interested in food, so traps haven’t worked. They have targeted children and the elderly.

Locals tie suspected Ore. arsonist to tree

Citizens in southwest Oregon took the law into their own hands, stopping a man suspected of starting wildfires and tying him to a tree when he got “combative,” police said.

On Monday a “white male adult was seen walking along ... starting fires,” Curry County Sheriff John Ward said in a statement.

He was later identified as Trennon Smith, 33, from Veneta, Ore.

The total area burned was less than one acre, Ward said.