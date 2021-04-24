Dr. David Fowler, Maryland’s chief medical examiner from 2002 to 2019, was a key defense witness for Chauvin, who was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

The announcement of the investigation came from Attorney General Brian Frosh and Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday. That was less than 24 hours after the attorney general’s office received a letter from former District of Columbia chief medical examiner Roger Mitchell, and signed by 431 doctors from around the country, saying Fowler’s conclusions were so far outside the bounds of accepted forensic practice that all his previous work could come into question.

“This stated opinion raises significant concerns for his previous practice and management,” the letter said.

Israel retaliates for Gaza rockets

JERUSALEM — Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired three dozen rockets into Israel overnight Saturday, while the Israeli military struck back at targets operated by the ruling Hamas group. The exchange came as tensions in Jerusalem spilled over into the worst round of cross-border violence in months.