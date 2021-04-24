Confusion continues over N.C. video
A North Carolina sheriff whose deputies shot and killed a Black man while serving warrants said Saturday that he will ask a court to release body camera video as soon as he’s confident it won’t compromise an investigation of how the shooting happened.
The statement came as the sheriff faces sharp criticism and calls for transparency.
Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said in a recorded video statement that he would ask a local judge as early as Monday to allow the release of deputy body camera footage of Wednesday’s shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. Wooten said that he would first check with the State Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the shooting, to make sure that releasing the video would not hamper its efforts.
Asked for comment on Wooten’s remarks, SBI spokeswoman Anjanette Grube referred back to a statement earlier in the week that said, “It is not the SBI’s decision as to when and how body camera video is released.” The statement directed questions about the footage back to the sheriff and local prosecutor.
Md. to review Chauvin witness career
BALTIMORE — Maryland officials said they will review all in-custody death reports during the tenure of the state’s former chief medical examiner after he testified that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was not responsible for George Floyd’s death.
Dr. David Fowler, Maryland’s chief medical examiner from 2002 to 2019, was a key defense witness for Chauvin, who was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.
The announcement of the investigation came from Attorney General Brian Frosh and Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday. That was less than 24 hours after the attorney general’s office received a letter from former District of Columbia chief medical examiner Roger Mitchell, and signed by 431 doctors from around the country, saying Fowler’s conclusions were so far outside the bounds of accepted forensic practice that all his previous work could come into question.
“This stated opinion raises significant concerns for his previous practice and management,” the letter said.
Israel retaliates for Gaza rockets
JERUSALEM — Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired three dozen rockets into Israel overnight Saturday, while the Israeli military struck back at targets operated by the ruling Hamas group. The exchange came as tensions in Jerusalem spilled over into the worst round of cross-border violence in months.
The barrage of rocket fire came as hundreds of Palestinians clashed with Israeli police in east Jerusalem. The clashes, in which at least four police and six protesters were injured, have become a nightly occurrence throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and show no signs of stopping.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he held talks with top security officials about Gaza and Jerusalem. He said he instructed officials to be ready for “every scenario” in Gaza.
1794 coin brings $840,000 at sale
A piece of copper that was struck by the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia in 1794 — the prototype for the fledgling nation’s money — was auctioned for $840,000, considerably more than expected, an official said.
Heritage auctions spokesman Eric Bradley said the “No Stars Flowing Hair Dollar” opened at $312,000 when it was put up Friday evening but “in less than a minute, intense bidding quickly pushed the coin to its final auction price of $840,000.”
The coin, formerly owned by businessman and Texas Rangers co-chairman Bob Simpson, had been expected to sell for $350,000 to $500,000, Bradley said.
— From wire reports