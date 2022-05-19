Ohio students joke about Jim Crow era

The signs taped above a pair of water fountains in a Cincinnati-area high school hallway were reminiscent of life under Jim Crow laws: “Whites only,” the left one said; “Blacks only” read the one to its right.

A picture of the signs circulated on social media among students at Colerain High School earlier this month, igniting outrage among parents and triggering an investigation by the school district. One mother called the act a hate crime.

Colerain High School, which has an enrollment of 1,730 students, is about 30 percent Black and about 50 percent White, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The school district did not say how many students were disciplined or the punishments they received.

Hospital bills $1,300, raises it to $300K

Colorado’s Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a woman who expected to pay about $1,300 for spinal fusion surgery but was billed more than $300,000 by a suburban Denver hospital that included charges it never disclosed she might be liable for.

This week’s ruling in favor of Lisa French, who underwent two surgeries in 2014, follows efforts by many U.S. states and the federal government to help curb health care costs by restricting or eliminating so-called “surprise billing ” and requiring increased price transparency for consumers.

French had expected to pay $1,337 out of pocket after her medical insurance covered the rest, but a hospital employee provided her an incorrect estimate after apparently misreading her insurance card.

French’s bill was $303,709. Her insurance paid roughly $74,000 of that amount. Centura Health, which operates the nonprofit hospital, sued for the balance.

Zoo kills wild fox for flamingo murders

Officials at the National Zoo in Washington defended the trapping and euthanizing of a wild red fox last week, even as they acknowledged they couldn’t confirm it was the same one that broke in this month and killed 25 flamingos and a duck.

The massacre occurred before the zoo opened May 2, when the predator — believed to have come from nearby Rock Creek Park — probably entered through a baseball-size hole in the habitat’s heavy mesh fencing, zoo officials said. A staffer arrived early in the morning and spotted the fox in the flamingos’ enclosure before it fled, leaving a gruesome scene behind, officials said.

Matt Felperin, a naturalist and bird expert for the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority, said the slaying was a “major debacle” for the zoo.

On Friday, zoo officials said they had trapped a fox overnight and euthanized it. They later said the fox, an adult male, was tested for rabies and was negative. But zoo officials said they could not confirm it was the same fox that had killed the flamingos, leaving some zoo fans and naturalists to question the decision.