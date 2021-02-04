Security Council urges Myanmar to reconsider
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council strongly backed a return to democracy in Myanmar on Thursday and called for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and all those arbitrarily detained by the military.
In its first statement on the military’s ouster of the government, the U.N.’s most powerful body “stressed the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence, and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.”
“The members of the Security Council emphasized the need for the continued support of the democratic transition in Myanmar,” the council said in the statement.
U.S. marshal wounded, suspect dies in gunfire
BALTIMORE — A U.S. Marshals Service deputy was shot and wounded and a suspect was killed Thursday morning during an exchange of gunfire while law enforcement officers served an arrest warrant in Baltimore, authorities said.
The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a Baltimore hospital with serious injuries and was recovering from surgery. Dr. Thomas Scalea, of the University of Maryland shock trauma center in Baltimore, said at a news conference that the deputy was still on life support in the intensive care unit.
Israeli political faction may be key to PM’s fate
JERUSALEM — An alliance of Arab parties in Israel finalized its breakup on Thursday, setting up the possibility that a small Islamist party could hold the key to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remaining in office and avoiding prosecution on corruption charges.
The Joint List, an alliance of four Arab parties that won a record 15 seats in elections held last year, finalized the split overnight in which three will run together and the United Arab List, an Islamist party led by parliament member Mansour Abbas, will strike out on its own.
One of the main points of division was Abbas’ openness to working with Netanyahu or other Israeli leaders to address long-standing issues like crime and housing in Israel’s Arab community, which makes up around 20% of its population.
Judge says coal case was not thought out
BILLINGS, Mont. — A judge says U.S officials downplayed climate change impacts and other environmental costs from the expansion of a massive coal mine near the Montana-Wyoming line, in a case that could show how far the Biden administration is willing to go to unwind his predecessors’ decisions.
The lawsuit over Montana’s Spring Creek mine hinges in part on an issue central to President Joe Biden’s climate change agenda: Making decisions based on the full costs of fossil fuel extraction.
U.S. District Judge Susan Watters said that under former President Donald Trump, the Interior Department played up the economic benefits of the 2-square-mile expansion of Spring Creek, which opened up development of 85 million tons of coal.
But Watters said in her ruling Wednesday that officials failed to fully consider how burning the coal would contribute to climate change, known as the “social cost of carbon,” a concept that places a dollar value on every ton of greenhouse gasses emitted.
