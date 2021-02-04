Israeli political faction may be key to PM’s fate

JERUSALEM — An alliance of Arab parties in Israel finalized its breakup on Thursday, setting up the possibility that a small Islamist party could hold the key to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remaining in office and avoiding prosecution on corruption charges.

The Joint List, an alliance of four Arab parties that won a record 15 seats in elections held last year, finalized the split overnight in which three will run together and the United Arab List, an Islamist party led by parliament member Mansour Abbas, will strike out on its own.

One of the main points of division was Abbas’ openness to working with Netanyahu or other Israeli leaders to address long-standing issues like crime and housing in Israel’s Arab community, which makes up around 20% of its population.

Judge says coal case was not thought out

BILLINGS, Mont. — A judge says U.S officials downplayed climate change impacts and other environmental costs from the expansion of a massive coal mine near the Montana-Wyoming line, in a case that could show how far the Biden administration is willing to go to unwind his predecessors’ decisions.