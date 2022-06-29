Justice Breyer retires; Jackson to be sworn in

Nearly three months after she won confirmation to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson is becoming a justice.

Jackson, 51, will be sworn as the court’s 116th justice Thursday, just as the man she is replacing, Justice Stephen Breyer, retires.

The judicial pas de deux is set to take place at noon, the moment Breyer said in a letter to President Joe Biden that his retirement will take effect after nearly 28 years on the nation’s highest court.

Teacher who put tape on student’s face fired

The Coatesville Area School District (southwest of Philadelphia) has fired a middle school teacher who put a piece of tape reading “I have nothing nice to say” on a student’s face last month .

At a meeting Tuesday night, the district’s school board voted 7-1 to dismiss Audra Ritter, a special education and English language arts teacher .

The student was “humiliated and offended,” according to a statement of charges prepared by the district, and asked the principal to be excused from Ritter’s class — but was later tracked down by Ritter, who “began threatening retaliation” against the student.

“I admit to the tape — I admit to all of that,” Ritter said Wednesday. But she felt the district had ignored her side of the story, and was “disappointed and disheartened” by the board’s vote.

NM elections regulator reportedly threatened

New Mexico’s top elections regulator says she received threats to her safety via an email and telephone calls to her offices and that the FBI has been notified.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Tuesday told The Associated Press that there have been three instances of threats against her within the last two weeks and that federal investigators have been alerted. Two threats were made indirectly in phone calls to the office of the secretary of state.

Toulouse Oliver previously went into hiding in response to online threats by leaving her home for several weeks in December 2020 and January 2021.

Jury sworn in to decide school shooter’s fate

The jury that will decide whether Nikolas Cruz should get the death penalty for killing 17 people in the 2018 shooting rampage at a Parkland, Fla., high school was finally selected Wednesday, after a painstaking, stop-and-start process that took nearly three months.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to murdering 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018, meaning the expected four-month trial will only decide if he receives a penalty of death or life in prison without parole.

Officer on life support after being dragged

A Baltimore Police sergeant is critically ill on life support after he was dragged by a car for about two blocks during a traffic stop Tuesday evening in Northwest Baltimore, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

“The driver hit the gas and accelerated, dragging the sergeant,” Harrison said late Tuesday . He said the driver also struck another car in the process of fleeing.

No suspect is in custody, but Harrison said detectives have some “pretty good leads.”