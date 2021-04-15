Canadian lawmaker seen naked on Zoom
OTTAWA, Ontario — A Canadian Parliament member was caught stark naked in a virtual meeting of the House of Commons.
William Amos, who has represented the Quebec district of Pontiac since 2015, appeared on the screens of his fellow lawmakers completely naked Wednesday. The pandemic has meant many Canadian lawmakers participate in sessions via video conference instead of in person.
A screenshot obtained by The Canadian Press shows Amos standing behind a desk between the Quebec and Canadian flags, his private parts hidden by what appears to be a mobile phone in one hand.
“This was an unfortunate error,″ Amos said in a statement sent by email. ”`My video was accidentally turned on as I was changing into my work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. Obviously, it was an honest mistake and it won’t happen again.”
Speaker Anthony Rota later thanked DeBellefeuille for her “observations” and clarified that while he had not seen anything, he checked with technicians and confirmed they saw something. He reminded lawmakers to always be vigilant when they are near a camera and microphone.
Boston marks 8 years since fatal bombing
BOSTON — Boston marked eight years since the bombing at the 2013 Boston Marathon killed three people and injured scores of others on Thursday .
Acting Mayor Kim Janey visited fire stations that had been critical in the response to the attack, as well as the memorials marking the spots where the two pressure cooker bombs detonated near the downtown finish line of the storied race.
Church bells tolled to mark a citywide moment of silence at 2:49 p.m., the time when the first bomb detonated, followed seconds later by the second explosion a few hundred yards away.
Janey observed the moment outside city hall. The city’s first female and Black mayor then joined Gov. Charlie Baker to lay a wreath at the site where 29-year-old Krystle Campbell, 23-year-old Lingzi Lu, and 8-year-old Martin Richard died.
The city marks each April 15 with “ One Boston Day,” a day where acts of kindness and service are meant to honor victims, survivors and first responders.
The U.S. Supreme Court last month said it’ll consider reinstating the death sentence against marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev after a federal appeals court tossed out the penalty last summer.
Search for shipwreck survivors delayed
PORT FOURCHON, La. — Families anxiously awaited news of the 12 people missing from a capsized oil industry vessel Thursday while stormy weather delayed divers from searching for survivors.
Rescuers don’t know whether any of the missing might be caught inside the lift boat that flipped over Tuesday in hurricane-force winds and high seas about 8 miles off the coast of Louisiana, Coast Guard spokesmen said.
“There is the potential they are still there, but we don’t know,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally said early Thursday. “We’re still searching for 12 people because there are 12 still missing.”
— From wire reports
