IRS crime-fighting arm identifies $32B in funds for eventual seizure

WASHINGTON — The crime-fighting arm of the IRS, which tracks financial crimes and hunts down pricey properties of sanctioned Russian elites, identified more than $32 billion in funds during the past fiscal year for eventual seizure, the agency reported Thursday.

Jim Lee, chief of IRS Criminal Investigation, said that’s a “huge” amount — three times what was identified in the previous year. And the amount of money seized in stolen cryptocurrency — more than $7 billion — doubled from the previous year, he said.

Prosecution rests; Oath Keepers Jan. 6 case turns to the defense

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors rested their case Thursday against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the U.S. Capitol attack after presenting nearly five weeks of testimony, videos and text messages they say prove the defendants were behind a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power.

The case then turned to the defense, which is preparing to put Rhodes on the witness stand — an enormously risky move that the extremist group leader may see as his only way to escape conviction.

Pa. governor signs law to yank toll dodgers’ vehicle registrations

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year.

Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills for turnpike travel.

U.K. court orders Glencore to pay millions over African oil bribes

LONDON — A British court on Thursday ordered commodities company Glencore to pay more than $313 million for using bribes to bolster its oil profits in five African countries.

The order comes months after the Anglo-Swiss company announced it had reached deals with authorities in the U.S., Britain and Brazil to resolve corruption allegations.

Glencore pleaded guilty in June to seven counts of bribery after an investigation launched by the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office in 2019 found it paid bribes worth a combined $29 million to gain access to oil in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and South Sudan.

Pelosi says her husband is out of hospital after violent attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer.

Pelosi said, “Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home.”