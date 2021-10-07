At least 23 dead in Pakistan earthquake
QUETTA, Pakistan — A powerful earthquake collapsed at least one coal mine and dozens of mud houses in southwest Pakistan early Thursday, killing at least 23 people as the death toll continued to creep higher. At least another 200 people were injured, an official said.
The death tally was expected to rise even further as crews searched in the remote mountainous area, said Suhail Anwar Shaheen, the local deputy commissioner.
At least four people were killed when the coal mine in which they were working collapsed, said Shaheen, citing coal miners in the area. As many as 100 homes also collapsed, burying sleeping residents inside.
In one case, a mother died along with her two young sons when their home collapsed, said Wali Muhammad, a relative. Nearby, the body of an 8-year old girl was found beneath the rubble of her home.
The epicenter of the 5.9 magnitude quake was about 9 miles north-northeast of Harnai in Baluchistan province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The initial measurement of the quake’s strength was 5.7 magnitude. It struck about 5.5 miles below the Earth’s surface; shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.
The area, about 60 miles from Quetta, the provincial capital, is dotted with coal mines, which has Shaheen worried the death toll could rise. It struck in the early morning while scores of miners were already at work, he said.
Panel probes Arizona election review effects
PHOENIX — Democratic members of a U.S. House committee on Thursday questioned Arizona officials on the potential damage that a partisan review of the state’s 2020 election results had on trust in American elections.
Two Republican leaders of the county subjected to the recount that ended last month and showed that now- President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump testified in Washington that they believed the damage was severe.
“This is without a doubt the biggest threat to our democracy in my lifetime,” Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates told the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. “If elected officials continue to choose party over truth, then these procedures are going to continue on, these privately funded government-backed attacks on legitimate elections.”
Gates and board Chairman Jack Sellers have been pushing back all year against fellow Republicans in the Arizona Senate who issued subpoenas and fought court battles to allow contractors they hired to review the certified election results.
Both said the election in the state’s most populous county was free, fair and accurate.
