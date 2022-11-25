Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead

A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot three people and wounded 13 on Friday after barging into two schools in southeastern Brazil, authorities said.

The shootings took place at a public school with elementary and middle school students and a private school, both located on the same street in the small town of Aracruz in Espirito Santo state, the state’s public security secretariat said in a statement. Two teachers and a student were killed.

Approximately four hours later, the shooter, identified as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school, was arrested by police, Espirito Santo Gov. Renato Casagrande said.

Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.

Lake seeks records in Ariz. election suit

Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election.

Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention to voters who said they experienced long lines and other difficulties while voting on Election Day in Arizona’s largest county.

In the suit, Lake is also asking for information about counted and uncounted ballots that were accidentally mixed.

Xi’s in-person summits despite COVID spike

A maskless President Xi Jinping met Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel in Beijing, resuming his flurry of in-person summits even as a record COVID-19 surge fanned lockdown fears in the Chinese capital.

Xi expressed a willingness to “deepen trust” between the two nations during the talks, according to a video clip posted by state broadcaster China Central Television on Friday.

Xi’s public appearances are closely watched for any signals about the direction of his signature COVID Zero strategy, which is facing one of its toughest tests since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

Mexico says it will host U.S., Canadian leaders

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that he will host meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City early next year.

López Obrador said the North American summit, scheduled for Jan. 9-10, will also include bilateral meetings with both countries. The Mexican president said in October that Biden had already agreed to make the trip.

Rats ate 1,000 pounds of marijuana in India

A half-ton of confiscated marijuana disappeared from a storage room in India — and police are now pointing fingers at tiny, four-legged trespassers.

Police in Mathura, a city about 100 miles south of New Delhi, said rats consumed the sizable stockpile, filled with enough marijuana to roll 1.3 million joints, after a court mandated that the drugs be produced as evidence in a smuggling trial, according to The National.

“There is no place in the police station where the stored goods can be saved from the rats,” prosecutors said, according to the outlet.