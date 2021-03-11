Netanyahu is forced to call off visit to UAE
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called off a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing a diplomatic disagreement with Jordan, in an embarrassing setback for his re-election campaign just days before the vote.
Netanyahu had hoped to use the audience with the UAE’s crown prince — their first public meeting since the countries established ties in September — to boost his campaign ahead of the March 23 election. Instead, he is having to explain to the public why his trip had been called off and doing damage control to protect Israel’s fragile relationship with the Jordanians.
Netanyahu’s office said it had difficulties coordinating the flight over Jordanian airspace after Jordan’s crown prince canceled a visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, a sensitive holy site under Jordanian custodianship, due to disagreements over security arrangements.
Prosecutor defends trying Iowa reporter
IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Iowa prosecutor defended his unsuccessful pursuit of charges against a journalist who was arrested while covering a protest, saying Thursday that he believed the evidence was strong and that dismissing the case would have amounted to special treatment.
Polk County Attorney John Sarcone dismissed the outrage he has faced over prosecuting Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri.
Sarcone said he could not let outside pressure or criticism influence prosecutorial decisions and denied that he had any “ulterior motive” in pursuing a case against a newspaper that has been critical of him over the years.
Texas AG sues Austin, county over mask rule
Following through on threats issued a day earlier, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Austin and Travis County on Thursday, arguing that continued enforcement of a local mask mandate was illegal.
The lawsuit, filed in state District Court in Travis County, sought quick action in the form of a court order blocking enforcement of “unlawful and invalid” mask rules for businesses and fines for violators.
An executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott took effect Wednesday, lifting a statewide mask mandate and limits on business operating capacity. More importantly, it superseded any local rules that say differently, Paxton argued.
— From wire reports