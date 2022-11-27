Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei dies ‘suddenly’

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has died at 64, the foreign ministry said Saturday, providing scant detail.

On Facebook, the ministry wrote Saturday that Makei “died suddenly today.”

Makei had for years been in the orbit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, becoming foreign minister in 2012. Previously, Makei served as an assistant and later as chief of staff to Lukashenko, according to a biography on the ministry’s website, which says he was married and had three children.

Makei was set to meet this week in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Riots in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco win at World Cup

Riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup.

Police detained about a dozen people on Sunday after they deployed water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels and eight more in the Northern city of Antwerp. Two police officials were injured in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. By late evening Sunday, an uneasy calm had returned to most of the cities involved.

Disgraced former U.K. minister seeks reality TV redemption

Matt Hancock, the U.K’s scandal-prone former health secretary, is seeking an unlikely form of redemption Sunday: attempting to win “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” — a grueling, often gruesome reality show set in the Australian jungle.

Hancock led Britain’s response to COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic, telling people to stay away from others to protect the health service — then got caught breaking his government’s own rules when video emerged of him kissing and groping an aide he was having an affair with.

While many Britons have been disgusted by Hancock’s appearance, viewers voted him through to Sunday evening’s final.

Monkeys in central Thailand city mark annual festival with feast

A meal fit for monkeys was served on Sunday at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand.

Amid the morning traffic, rows of monkey statues holding trays were lined up outside the compound of the Ancient Three Pagodas, while volunteers prepared food for real monkeys — the symbol of Lopburi province, around 93 miles north of Bangkok.

Throngs of macaque monkeys ran around, at times fighting with each other, while the crowds of visitors and locals grew. As the carefully prepared feast was brought toward the temple, the ravenous creatures began to pounce and were soon devouring the largely vegetarian spread.

While the entertainment value of the festival is high, organizers are quick to point out that it is not just monkey business.

The festival is an annual tradition in Lopburi, the provincial capital, and held as a way to show gratitude to the monkeys for bringing in tourism.