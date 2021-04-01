Black adviser quits U.K. government
LONDON — The most senior Black adviser to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned, the government said Thursday, the day after a report on racial disparities concluded that Britain does not have a systemic problem with racism.
The government denied any link between the departure of Samuel Kasumu and the much-criticized report, which activists and academics have accused of ignoring the experiences of ethnic-minority Britons. But Simon Woolley, a former government equalities adviser and a member of the U.K. House of Lords, said Kasumu’s exit was connected to the “grubby” and “divisive” report.
U.S. lauds talks on re-entering Iran deal
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday welcomed a European Union announcement that the participants in the Iran nuclear deal will meet this week to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 accord.
Friday’s virtual meeting of officials from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran comes as the U.S. is exploring ways to rejoin the deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018.
Earlier Thursday, the EU said one of its top diplomats, Enrique Mora, would chair the meeting. “Participants will discuss the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the [nuclear deal] and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides,” it said.
Fla. school district hit by ransomware attack
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The computer system of one of the nation’s largest school districts was hacked by a criminal gang that encrypted district data and demanded $40 million in ransom or it would erase the files and post students’ and employees’ personal information online.
Broward County Public Schools said in a statement Thursday that there is no indication that any personal information has been stolen and that it made no extortion payment to the ransomware gang. The Fort Lauderdale-based district said it is working with cybersecurity experts “to investigate the incident and remediate affected systems.”
The district, after two weeks of back and forth, offered to pay $500,000, at which point the ransomware criminals apparently ended negotiations, according to the hackers’ screenshots. With 271,000 students, Broward is the nation’s sixth-largest school district with an annual budget of about $4 billion — a fact the hackers kept returning to as they demanded $40 million, to be paid in cryptocurrency.
Hong Kong democracy leaders convicted
HONG KONG — Seven of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy advocates were convicted Thursday for organizing and participating in a march during massive anti-government protests in 2019 that triggered a crackdown on dissent.
Jimmy Lai, the owner of the Apple Daily tabloid; Martin Lee, the octogenarian founder of the city’s Democratic Party; and five former pro-democracy lawmakers were found guilty in a ruling handed down by a district judge. They face up to five years in prison. Two other former lawmakers charged in the same case had pleaded guilty earlier.
