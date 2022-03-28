Some Walmart stores to stop cigarette sales

Walmart is ending cigarette sales in some stores, citing a “business decision” to take a step back from the sale of tobacco. The move hit tobacco stocks, and Altria, which sells Marlboro cigarettes in the U.S., fell the most in almost three weeks.

The shift follows an internal debate at Walmart and affects stores in states including California, Florida, New Mexico and Arkansas, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing people close to the situation it didn’t name.

Walmart has no plans to stop all cigarette sales, and the moves are being made to use space more efficiently, the Journal said, citing a company spokeswoman. The retailer declined to say how many of its 4,700 U.S. stores would stop selling tobacco.

Walmart Inc., based in Bentonville, Ark., announced in 2019 that it was getting out of the vaping business and would stop selling electronic cigarettes at its stores and also at Sam’s Clubs. It said at the time the decision was based on “growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity.

3 dead in Pa. pileup of dozens of vehicles

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Tractor-trailers and other vehicles slammed into each other during a snow squall on an icy interstate in Pennsylvania on Monday creating a pileup that killed at least three people and injured more than a dozen.

The crash on Interstate 81 was captured in videos posted on social media that show drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as a cascade of crashes unfolds with multiple vehicles colliding in less than a minute.

Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, said three fatalities had been confirmed by late afternoon and that number could rise because still-burning fires were impeding rescuers.

In one video, an out of control tractor-trailer smashed into a large dump truck turning it nearly 180 degrees, another large truck caught fire and spewed black smoke into the air, and an SUV struck a passenger car sending it spinning narrowly past a person standing on the shoulder in snow and fog.

Estimates of the number of vehicles involved from the emergency management agency and state police ranged between 40 and 60, including multiple tractor trailers.Three tractor trailers carrying unknown cargo were on fire when emergency personnel arrived and some smaller vehicles were also on fire, he said.

19 killed in Mexico at rooster fight

MEXICO CITY — Nineteen people were killed when gunmen burst into a clandestine rooster fight in western Mexico, prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan said Monday.

The attack occurred late Sunday near the town of Zinapecuaro, Michoacan.

The dead include 16 men and three women, and a number of people were wounded in the attack.

The office said that drug cartels and gangs had been fighting in the area.

Michoacan has been the scene of a longstanding turf battle between local cartels and the Jalisco cartel, from the neighboring state of Jalisco. The fighting has included the use of bomb-dropping drones, landmines and home-made armored cars.

Cockfighting, while illegal in many areas, remains a popular pastime in parts of Mexico, though the fights between roosters are usually held clandestinely.