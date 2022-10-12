Racist comments may end careers of three powerful L.A. politicians

Three Los Angeles City Council members are at the center of a scandal over a recording of racist comments .

Kevin de Leon, Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo face enormous backlash to comments, made nearly a year ago, that were revealed this week.

The recording captured a crude conversation between the three council members and a powerful labor union leader that included language to mock their colleagues while discussing the city’s redistricting process.

Martinez resigned from the council on Monday. De Leon and Cedillo have not resigned despite calls to do so from numerous groups and politicians, including President Joe Biden.

U.N.: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused

The United Nations said Wednesday almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America do not have adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care.

The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report 4.37 million of the Venezuelans who fled to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean often live on the streets or inadequate housing and often go hungry.

The IOM and the U.N. refugee agency said half of the Venezuelans in Latin America can’t afford three meals a day. Many turn to sex work to meet their basic needs, the report said. Other take out informal loans or beg.

Mexico charges man with killing 32 deer at nature park with dogs

A man in central Mexico has been charged with crimes against animals after he allegedly entered a pen at a nature park with his dogs, which proceeded to kill 32 deer at the facility.

Prosecutors in Puebla state said Wednesday the man entered the holding pen at the Volcanic Park in June with several dogs of various breeds and allowed or encouraged them to bite the deer to death.

It was not clear how the suspect got into the pen .

3 Navy officers reprimanded following SEAL trainee’s death

The Navy’s Special Warfare Command has reprimanded three officers in connection with the death of a SEAL candidate who collapsed and died of acute pneumonia hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test, according to Navy officials and a new report.

Commanders did not directly blame the officers for the death of SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen, and no one has been fired. But a Navy investigation into his death has triggered a number of changes in how sailors are monitored during the test.

A report released by the command concluded Mullen, 24, from Manalapan, N.J., died “in the line of duty, not due to his own misconduct.” It said he had an enlarged heart that also contributed to his death, which came soon after he successfully finished Hell Week, the five-and-a-half-day test during the first phase of assessment for SEAL candidates striving to get into the Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL class.