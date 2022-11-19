1 dead, over 2 dozen injured after bus carrying students crashes

A college student died while more than two dozen other passengers and the driver were injured when a bus returning from a hockey game struck a tree in Boston, authorities said.

The preliminary investigation suggests the bus was returning to Brandeis University from a hockey game at Northeastern University around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when it crashed , according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham police Chief Kevin O’Connell.

One student died at the scene. She was identified Sunday by the university as undergraduate Vanessa Mark.

The university canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday.

Police: Fatal shooting involved students from 2 N.M. schools

A New Mexico State University student-athlete was involved in the fatal shooting of a student from the University of New Mexico hours before the scheduled tipoff of a men’s basketball game between the schools that was later postponed, authorities said Sunday.

State police said the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student was declared dead at the scene of the shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday following a shootout outside a dormitory at UNM’s Albuquerque campus. The 21-year-old student-athlete from New Mexico State was wounded in the shootout and was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

Police said the two men had an altercation that led to an exchange of gunfire, which was being investigated as a homicide. How and why they crossed paths remained unclear Sunday.

Japan’s Kishida dismisses another minister, marking 3rd in a month

The internal affairs minister in Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government was forced into resigning over funding irregularities on Sunday, in a blow to the Cabinet that has already lost two ministers in one month.

Internal Affairs Minister Minoru Terada has been under fire over accounting and funding irregularities. In one, he acknowledged one of his support groups submitted accounting records carrying a dead person’s signature.

“I apologize for the series of resignations,” Kishida said. “I’m aware of my heavy responsibility for their appointment.” He told reporters he will announce Terada’s replacement Monday.

4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys

At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt, authorities said Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said nine people were rescued and the body of one person was recovered Saturday after the boat capsized about 50 miles from Little Torch Key, Fla.

Some of those rescued were wearing life jackets, which likely saved their lives in the waves that hit as high as 8 feet amid 30 mph winds, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.