Biden urges restraint amid Sudan crisis
CAIRO — President Joe Biden called Thursday for Sudan’s people to be allowed to protest peacefully as the number of those killed in recent demonstrations against the military coup rose to nine.
Biden’s statement was the latest from the international community urging the generals to restore the civilian-led transitional government and release those detained after their takeover earlier this week. But there were signs the military was not backing down. The coup’s leader, a top general, fired at least six ambassadors, including the envoys to the U.S., the European Union and France, after they condemned the military’s takeover of the country, a military official said Thursday.
U.S. road deaths rise 18% first half of year
DETROIT — The number of U.S. traffic deaths in the first six months of 2021 hit 20,160, the highest first-half total since 2006, the government reported Thursday, a sign of growing reckless driving during the coronavirus pandemic.
The estimated number was 18.4% higher than the first half of last year. That percentage increase was the biggest six-month increase since the department began recording fatal crash data since 1975.
Jupiter’s storm wide and surprisingly deep
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm so big it could swallow Earth, extends surprisingly deep beneath the planet’s cloud tops, scientists reported Thursday.
NASA’s Juno spacecraft has discovered that the monster storm, though shrinking, still has a depth of between 200 miles and 300 miles or so. When combined with its width of 10,000 miles, the Great Red Spot resembles a fat pancake in new 3D images of the planet. The research was published Thursday in the journal Science.
Airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region kills 10
NAIROBI, Kenya — Children were among 10 people killed when an Ethiopian military airstrike hit the capital of the country’s Tigray region on Thursday, a doctor and a Tigray spokesman said.
International calls for a cease-fire have been in vain as Ethiopian and allied forces battle the Tigray forces who long dominated the national government before being sidelined by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Thousands of people have been killed in Africa’s second most populous country, and the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade has begun.
