Detroit paying millions to man framed by cops

Detroit agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a man who claimed police switched bullets to pin a murder on him in 1992.

Desmond Ricks was released from prison in 2017 after 25 years, thanks to gun experts, law students at the University of Michigan and his unwavering insistence that he was innocent.

“I’m not greedy. I’m thankful,” Ricks, 56, told The Associated Press after the City Council approved the settlement Tuesday.

In 2016, the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school asked a judge to reopen the case. The bullets surprisingly were still in Detroit police storage. Tests showed they did not match the .38-caliber gun weapon.

“It was layer upon layer upon layer of police misconduct. It was a truly egregious case,” said David Moran, director of the Innocence Clinic.

Amazon giving Ring user footage to police

Amazon has provided Ring doorbell footage to law enforcement 11 times this year without the user’s permission, a revelation that’s bound to raise more privacy and civil liberty concerns about its video-sharing agreements with police across the country.

The disclosure came in a letter from the company that was made public Wednesday.

Ring has said before it will not share customer information with police without consent, a warrant or due to “an exigent or emergency” circumstance.

PSA on nuclear attack baffles New Yorkers

A new PSA in New York City on surviving a nuclear attack has unnerved some.

Released this week by the city’s emergency management agency, the 90-second video advises citizens to stay indoors and wash off any radioactive dust or ash. It opens on a computer-generated street, devoid of life. Damaged skyscrapers can be seen in the background.

Mayor Eric Adams said he doesn’t believe the video was alarmist, telling reporters Tuesday “I’m a big believer in better safe than sorry.”

Mont. rejects logo over similarity to pride flag

The commission that oversees the Montana State Library has rejected a proposed new logo after a member said the main feature — a prism — brought to mind the rainbow LGBTQ pride flag.

The commission voted 4-3 earlier this month to reject the logo after paying a company $130,000 from non-taxpayer library foundation funds to create it as part of a large library system reboot. The full contract is $292,500 and includes a design rollout.

Commissioner Tammy Hall argued at a June meeting that approving the logo would set up an unnecessary political battle as the library seeks state funding from a Republican-controlled legislature next year.

U.S. tourist is rescued from Mount Vesuvius

An American tourist had to be rescued on Mount Vesuvius near Naples after he apparently slipped into the Italian volcano’s crater while trying to recover his fallen cellphone, news reports and the association of Vesuvius park guides said.

The tourist and family members were cited by Carabinieri police because they went off the authorized path to get closer to the crater on Saturday afternoon, apparently to take a selfie, the LaPresse news agency said.