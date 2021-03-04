Tsunami watches cancelled in Pacific
HONOLULU — The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center cancelled a tsunami watch Thursday for Hawaii that was issued after a huge earthquake occurred in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga.
The agency previously cancelled a tsunami warning it had issued for American Samoa.
The magnitude 8.1 quake struck the Kermadec Islands region. It forced thousands of people to evacuate in New Zealand but did not appear to pose a widespread threat to lives or major infrastructure.
Judge rules Harvard will keep slave photos
BOSTON — A Massachusetts judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a woman who said Harvard University illegally owned photos of her enslaved ancestors and refused to turn them over.
The lawsuit dismissed Tuesday centered on a series of 1850 photos thought to be among the earliest images of enslaved people in the United States.
In her 2019 lawsuit, Tamara Lanier of Norwich, Conn., said the subjects were her ancestors and that the photos were taken against their will. She demanded the photos from Harvard, saying it had exploited the portraits for profit, including by using one image on the cover of a book.
Middlesex Superior Court Judge Camille Sarrouf sided with Harvard, saying that under the law, the photos are the property of the photographer, not the subject.
Lebanese continue economic protests
BEIRUT — Protesters in Lebanon burned tires and closed several major roads on Thursday as the severe economic crisis gripping the country continued to spiral out of control with no progress on the formation of a new Cabinet.
The new wave of protests began on Tuesday after the Lebanese pound plunged to record lows on the black market, raising fears that the deterioration will only get worse. Prices have skyrocketed in recent months.
Miss. governor to sign ban on trans athletes
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday he will soon sign a bill to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls’ or women’s sports teams in Mississippi’s schools and universities.
Reeves, a Republican, said on Twitter that the bill would “protect young girls from being forced to compete with biological males for athletic opportunities.”
— From wire reports