Palin calls newspaper ‘Goliath’ in libel trial

NEW YORK — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told a jury Thursday she felt like she was at the mercy of a “Goliath” when she first learned a 2017 New York Times editorial suggested her campaign rhetoric helped incite a mass shooting.

Palin used her second day on the witness stand to accuse the Times of deliberately fabricating lies that hurt her reputation — the basis of a lawsuit accusing the newspaper of libel that has resulted in a trial in federal court in Manhattan.

“It was devastating to read a false accusation that I had anything to do with murder,” Palin said. “I felt powerless – that I was up against Goliath. The people were David. I was David.”

She added: “When you know lies are told about you … that causes some stress. Hard to get a good night’s sleep.”

Palin sued the Times for unspecified damages in 2017, about a decade after she burst onto the national stage as the Republican vice-presidential nominee. She alleged the newspaper had damaged her career as a political commentator and consultant with the editorial about gun control.

Texas abortions fell 60% under new limits

AUSTIN, Texas — Abortions in Texas fell by 60% in the first month under the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S. in decades, according to new figures that for the first time reveal a full accounting of the immediate impact.

The nearly 2,200 abortions reported by Texas providers in September came after a new law took effect that bans the procedure once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy and without exceptions in cases of rape or incest. The figures were released this month by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

In August, there had been more than 5,400 abortions statewide.

State health officials said more data will be released on a monthly basis.

The numbers offer a fuller picture of the sharp drop in patients that Texas doctors have described in their clinics over the past five months.

Under the law, any private citizen is entitled to collect $10,000 or more if they bring a successful lawsuit against someone who performed or helped a woman obtain an abortion after the limit.

Prince Charles again tests positive for COVID

LONDON — Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus and went into isolation on Thursday, prompting concern that the heir to the British throne had been in contact with his 95-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

A palace official said that Charles recently met with Elizabeth, but that she was not showing any symptoms.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, did not indicate whether the queen had tested positive or negative for the virus but said her health would continue to be monitored.

It was also not clear exactly when the two met. But the palace said on Monday that the queen had returned to Windsor Castle, her main residence. Charles was at Windsor on Tuesday.

Charles’s office, Clarence House, said in a tweet Thursday that the 73-year-old was isolating and disappointed that he was not able to attend a scheduled event.