Trump family receives reprieve on testimony

Donald Trump and two of his children won’t have to appear for depositions in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ probe of their family business while they challenge a decision requiring them to testify.

Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump appealed a state judge’s order issued last month forcing them to give testimony in James’s investigation into potentially fraudulent asset valuations at the Trump Organization.

On Thursday, James and the Trumps agreed that they will not have to appear until two weeks after an appellate panel in Manhattan upholds the order, unless New York’s highest court puts the case on hold.

The trio asked the appeals court to determine whether the attorney general, while participating in a criminal prosecution by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office with an active grand jury, violates their rights by requiring their testimony through an administrative subpoena.

China denies asking Russia to delay invasion

BEIJING — China on Thursday denounced a report that it asked Russia to delay invading Ukraine until after the Beijing Winter Olympics as “fake news” and a “very despicable” attempt to divert attention and shift blame over the conflict.

The article in The New York Times cited a “Western intelligence report” considered credible by officials.

The Times said it wasn’t clear whether the communication about an invasion took place between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin or at a lower level, but that the intelligence report indicated that “senior Chinese officials had some level of direct knowledge about Russia’s war plans or intentions before the invasion started last week.”

China is the only major government that has not criticized Moscow’s attack on Ukraine and has also ruled out joining the U.S. and European governments in imposing financial sanctions on Russia. Instead, Beijing has endorsed the Russian argument that Moscow’s security was threatened by NATO’s eastern expansion.

Man held in Las Vegas hookah lounge killing

LAS VEGAS — A man jailed on murder and attempted murder charges in a weekend shooting at a crowded hookah lounge that left one man dead and 13 people injured told a Las Vegas judge on Thursday that he was shot multiple times during the incident.

Lee Frank Wilson, 44, a prior felon with what the judge called a “significant” criminal history, remained seated in a wheelchair as he met for the first time with his court-appointed attorney, Joshua Tomsheck, for his arraignment on 13 felony charges.

Justice of the Peace Joe M. Bonaventure told Wilson that records showed he had been arrested 82 times since 1995 and convicted of at least nine felonies in cases including escape, being a felon in possession of a gun, and killing or maiming an animal.

The judge noted that Wilson served prison time after his conviction in a 2019 shooting case and ordered Wilson held without bail ahead of a preliminary hearing later this month.

A hookah is a water pipe used to smoke specially flavored tobacco.