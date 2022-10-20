Justice Barrett rejects appeal over Biden student debt plan

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday rejected an appeal from a Wisconsin taxpayers group seeking to stop the Biden administration’s student debt cancellation program.

Barrett did not comment in turning away the appeal from the Brown County Taxpayers Association, which also has lost rounds in lower federal courts.

Barrett oversees emergency appeals from Wisconsin and neighboring states. She acted on her own, without involving the rest of the court.

Appeals court: S.C. Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia probe

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal appeals court said Thursday.

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals paves the way for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to bring Graham in for questioning as she tries to wrap up the investigation. She has said she hopes to be able to “send the grand jury on their way” by the end of the year.

Graham could appeal the ruling to the full appellate court.

Graham has challenged his subpoena, saying his position as a U.S. senator protects him from having to testify in the state investigation. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Tropical Storm Roslyn forms off Mexico’s south Pacific coast

Tropical Storm Roslyn formed Thursday off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, and forecasters expect it will strengthen to a hurricane and hit land somewhere near the resort of Puerto Vallarta over the weekend or early next week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn had winds of about 40 mph hour Thursday and was centered about 175 miles south of the resort of Zihuatanejo.

The storm was moving west at 6 mph , but atmospheric conditions are likely to steer Roslyn on a more northerly course in coming days.

There were no storm warnings or watches in effect yet, and there was some uncertainty about the storm’s path. Roslyn could have winds as high as 100 mph when it draws near land.

NASA’s giant telescope captures clearer view of ‘Pillars of Creation’

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a new view of an iconic cosmic site: the region known as the “Pillars of Creation,” where stars are born.

The U.S. space agency’s Hubble Space Telescope first photographed the structure in 1995, revealing its columns of gas and dust in the Eagle Nebula star nursery 6,500 light-years away. It became one of the most famous Hubble photos.

In the new image, the Webb telescope’s near-infrared camera cut through the dust to see the stars more clearly — “like never before,” as NASA put it.