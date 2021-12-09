Senate passes bill easing way for debt limit increase
WASHINGTON — The Senate moved ahead Thursday with legislation that would create a one-time, fast-track process for raising the debt limit, overcoming a Republican filibuster and likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a devastating federal default.
The bill fits the two goals that Republican leader Mitch McConnell had set months ago for the politically difficult vote to increase the country’s borrowing authority: Democrats probably will have to pass the debt ceiling increase on their own, without GOP support, and they will have to increase it by a specific amount.
McConnell was able to deliver enough Republican votes to advance the bill Thursday when 14 Republicans sided with Democrats to end debate.
The bill establishes a one-time, expedited process for the Senate to pass a debt ceiling increase by a specific amount with a simple majority. It was combined with unrelated Medicare legislation that will prevent payment cuts to doctors and other health care providers.
N.Y. attorney general ends run for governor
NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James suspended her campaign for governor Thursday, saying she will run for re-election to her current position to “finish the job” amid numerous ongoing investigations, including one into former President Donald Trump.
James, a Democrat, had announced her campaign in late October, two months after a sexual harassment investigation she oversaw led former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. She had been expected to be a strong challenger against Gov. Kathy Hochul for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
James ended her campaign the same day it was reported she was seeking to have Trump sit for a deposition in an ongoing civil probe into his business practices.
James, 63, is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role. Had she been elected governor, James would have been the first Black person voted into the role and the first Black female governor in the U.S. New York’s only Black governor, David Paterson, didn’t run for election after taking over in 2007 when Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned in a sex scandal.
Since she became attorney general in 2019, James’ office filed dozens of lawsuits against the Trump administration over federal policies on immigration, the environment and other matters.
