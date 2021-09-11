Drones target northern Iraqi airport after two-month lull
BAGHDAD — Explosives-laden drones targeted Irbil international airport in northern Iraq late Saturday where U.S.-led coalition troops are stationed with no reports of casualties, according to security forces and officials in Kurdish-run region.
Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism Service said in a statement that at least two drones carrying explosives targeted the airport. It said the attack did not lead to any casualties.
Lawk Ghafuri, spokesman for the semi-autonomous northern region, said the explosives struck outside of the airport and dismissed reports the attack had affected flights. He said the airport remained open.
The attack is the first following a two-month lull in drone and rocket attacks to target the U.S. presence in Baghdad and military bases across Iraq. On July 8, rockets landed in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which houses the U.S. Embassy, causing damage but no casualties.
The U.S. has blamed Iran-backed militias for attacks. More recently, the attacks have become more sophisticated, with militants using drones instead of Katyusha rockets.
U.S. forces will end their combat mission in Iraq by the end of this year, but will continue to train and advise the Iraqi military. There are 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq helping local forces counter what remains of the Islamic State group.
Lawsuit filed over Confederate statue in mostly Black Tuskegee
TUSKEGEE, Ala. — A lawsuit has been filed that could decide the fate of a Confederate monument that has stood in a square at the center of nearly all-Black Tuskegee for 115 years.
WSFA-TV reported that the Macon County Commission has filed suit against both the local and state chapters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy arguing that the county owns the property where the statue is located and wants title to the plot.
Records show the county gave the land to the Confederate heritage group for use as a park for white people in 1906. The suit contends the property belongs to the county because the county’s action at that time was illegal.
The county, which was joined in the suit by three Black residents, said it is willing to negotiate with the Daughters of the Confederacy. If someone comes forward, they could settle and give the statue to the group.
The statue has been the subject of periodic demonstrations for decades in Tuskegee, which is almost all Black and the home of Tuskegee University. The nation’s first Black military pilots trained in the city during World War II.
Protesters tried and failed to pull down the monument in the 1960s, and it has been the target of vandals and community opposition for years.