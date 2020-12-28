Judge rejects new bail package by Maxwell
NEW YORK — A judge on Monday rejected a $28.5 million proposed bail package for Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, saying her incarceration is necessary to ensure she faces trial on charges she recruited teenage girls for the late financier to sexually abuse.
U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan rejected the proposed bail for Ghislaine Maxwell in an order. But she did not immediately release an opinion explaining her reasoning, in order to allow defense lawyers and prosecutors to propose redactions.
Defense lawyers for Maxwell, who had lost a bail request shortly after her July arrest, recently offered the new bail package, saying Maxwell and her husband were offering all of their wealth — $22.5 million — and millions more in the assets of friends and family to secure bail. Maxwell’s husband has not been publicly identified.
Boko Haram said to kill 10 in Nigerian region
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Attacks by gunmen suspected to be from Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadi rebels have killed at least 10 people in Borno state in northern Nigeria, according to local residents.
The attackers hit four villages, according to the Borno state government, which confirmed the attacks but put the casualty figure at three dead. However, residents said at least 10 people were killed.
The attackers targeted schools, shops and places of worship in four villages, according to a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Isa Gusau. The attacks on these villages are the first in years in the southern part of Borno state.
At least 5 die in attacks across Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — At least five people were killed in separate attacks across Afghanistan on Monday, officials said, raising further concerns about the fate of peace talks that have been suspended until at least next month.
No one claimed responsibility for the attacks, and a local Islamic State affiliate opposed to the peace process has continued to regularly target civilians and Afghan security forces. The Islamic State militants have even clashed with the larger and more well-established Taliban.
The Taliban have halted their attacks on U.S. and international forces but continue to target Afghan security forces even as the insurgents have held talks this year with the U.S.-backed government.
Russian warplane incursions up slightly
BRUSSELS — NATO says that Russian military activity in the alliance’s airspace increased slightly this year as its jets across Europe scrambled more than 400 times to escort or shadow unknown aircraft.
In a statement released Monday, NATO said almost 90%, or about 350, of these missions were connected to flights by Russian warplanes.
“This is a moderate increase from 2019,” NATO said. “Russian military aircraft often do not transmit a transponder code indicating their position and altitude, do not file a flight plan, or do not communicate with air traffic controllers, posing a potential risk to civilian airliners.”
NATO has air operations centers in Germany, covering Northern Europe, and one in Spain covering the south.
