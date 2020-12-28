The attackers targeted schools, shops and places of worship in four villages, according to a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Isa Gusau. The attacks on these villages are the first in years in the southern part of Borno state.

At least 5 die in attacks across Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — At least five people were killed in separate attacks across Afghanistan on Monday, officials said, raising further concerns about the fate of peace talks that have been suspended until at least next month.

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks, and a local Islamic State affiliate opposed to the peace process has continued to regularly target civilians and Afghan security forces. The Islamic State militants have even clashed with the larger and more well-established Taliban.

The Taliban have halted their attacks on U.S. and international forces but continue to target Afghan security forces even as the insurgents have held talks this year with the U.S.-backed government.

