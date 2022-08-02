Deputy shot while serving papers at North Carolina home dies

A sheriff’s deputy died after he and two other deputies were shot while trying to serve involuntary commitment papers at a North Carolina home, authorities announced Tuesday.

The Wayne County deputies went to a home south of Goldsboro to serve the papers around 10:30 a.m. Monday when someone inside opened fire, wounding all three, county officials said in a tweet. Around 8 p.m., SWAT team members entered the home and found the suspect, identified as Jourdan Hamilton, 33, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

The deputies were taken to hospitals. On Monday night, officials said Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, was in critical condition, and the two other deputies, Cpl. Andrew Cox, 37, and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres, 27, were stable. Officials said Tuesday that Fishman had died.

Fishman had worked for the sheriff’s office since 2010 and previously worked for the Mount Olive Police Department, where he was still a reserve officer, county officials said.

Putin’s rumored girlfriend hit with latest round of U.S. sanctions

A new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian elites includes a woman named in news reports as Vladimir Putin’s longtime romantic partner.

The Treasury Department said Tuesday that the government has frozen the visa of Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic gymnast in her youth and former member of the state Duma, and imposed other property restrictions. The department said she is also head of a Russian national media company that promotes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Critics of the Kremlin and imprisoned Russian rights campaigner Alexey Navalny have been calling for sanctions against Kabaeva, saying her news outlet took the lead in portraying Western commentary on the invasion as a disinformation campaign.

The U.K. sanctioned Kabaeva in May, and the EU imposed travel and asset restrictions on her in June.

Greece charges 5 with smuggling 96 migrants to Italy by sea

Five people were arrested on a Greek island Tuesday and charged with trying to smuggle nearly 100 migrants into Europe on an unsafe vessel last week, using what appears to be a new direct sea route from crisis-afflicted Lebanon to Italy.

It was the second such incident in about a month involving a boat departing Lebanon.

Greece’s coast guard said Tuesday that the suspected smugglers were detained from among 101 people on the motor yacht found drifting last Thursday 75 miles southeast of Greece’s southeastern Aegean island of Karpathos. It said the suspects included nationals of Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey.

The migrants, including 40 children and 19 women, were taken to a camp for asylum seekers.

“Due to the high number of passengers and the poor health conditions, the vessel was unseaworthy,” the coast guard said in a statement Tuesday. It said the migrants had paid between $6,500-8,000 each to be taken to Italy.