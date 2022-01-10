Durst, real estate heir and killer, dies
LOS ANGELES — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was convicted last year of killing his best friend, has died of natural causes. He was 78.
Durst died in a hospital outside the California prison where he was serving a life sentence, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Durst was convicted in September of shooting Susan Berman at point-blank range at her Los Angeles home in 2000. He was sentenced Oct. 14 to life in prison without parole.
Durst had long been suspected of killing his wife, Kathie, who went missing in New York 1982 and was declared legally dead decades later.
Newsom looks to expand Medicaid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California would be the first state to provide health coverage to all immigrants in the country illegally under the budget Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed Monday.
The most populous state has made great strides in reducing its uninsured population in recent years, but the largest single group left behind under the state’s Medicaid program are low-income residents in the country illegally.
The state began covering immigrants 26 and under in 2019, and those 55 and older last year. Now Newsom wants state lawmakers to cover the remainder, starting no sooner than Jan. 1, 2024.
It wasn’t immediately clear if he would phase in the additional health coverage or how he planned to pay for it.
Ex-Myanmar leader gets more jail time
BANGKOK — A court in Myanmar sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said.
Suu Kyi was convicted last month on two other charges and given a four-year prison sentence, which was then halved by the head of the military-installed government.
The cases are among about a dozen brought against the 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate since the army seized power last February, ousting her elected government and arresting top members of her National League for Democracy party.
If found guilty of all the charges, she could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.
Md. man gets heart transplant from pig
BALTIMORE — A Maryland man is doing well after surgeons and clinicians from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the University of Maryland Medical Center performed the first successful transplant of a genetically modified pig’s heart Friday to save his life, officials from the health system said Monday.
Doctors will monitor David Bennett, 57, who was diagnosed with terminal heart disease, in the hospital over the next several weeks or months to ensure that his body doesn’t reject the new heart.
