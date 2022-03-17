Amazon goes Hollywood with MGM acquisition

Amazon has closed its $8.5-billion acquisition of movie and TV studio MGM, the companies said Thursday.

The deal gives Amazon control of one of Hollywood’s most storied brands, with a catalog of more than 4,000 film titles, including the James Bond and “Rocky” franchises, plus classics like “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Amazon’s purchase of MGM was first announced in May.

The European Com-mission approved the Amazon-MGM deal this week, concluding that “the transaction would raise no competition concerns” in Europe.

It remains to be seen how MGM will fit with Amazon’s existing film and TV production business, Amazon Studios.

When Amazon announced the deal, the company said it wanted to mine MGM’s vault for reboots, remakes and other franchise opportunities.

MGM has a long legacy of filmmaking, with titles including “The Pink Panther” and “Thelma & Louise.”

At least 5 dead from Mo. crashes caused by fog

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Chain-reaction collisions Thursday involving dozens of vehicles on a foggy interstate in southeast Missouri caused at least five deaths and multiple injuries, and part of the highway will likely be closed for most of the day, officials said.

The collisions began about 8 a.m. on Interstate 57 as thick fog enveloped the Charleston area, about 150 miles south of St. Louis.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirmed the five deaths and said a mobile morgue has been set up at a funeral home in Charleston, KFVS-TV reported.

Zach Bolden, director of Mississippi County emergency services, estimated between 40 and 50 vehicles were involved in the collisions, including several semitrailer trucks.

The interstate was closed for about 25 miles in both directions in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border to Sikeston, Mo.

Man pleads guilty to groping woman on flight

RENO, Nev. — A Nevada man could face more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he groped a woman who had fallen asleep during a flight to Las Vegas.

Daniel A. Parkhurst pleaded guilty this week to one count of interference with a flight crew and one count of assault on an aircraft, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The charges stemmed from incidents during a 2019 flight on Southwest Airlines.

Parkhurst squeezed the upper inner thigh of the woman who had fallen asleep, would not let go when she told him to and hit her several times, court documents said.

The victim was moved to another seat and an off-duty pilot sat next to Parkhurst to prevent further problems.

But he continued to annoy other passengers and an off-duty corrections officer put flex cuffs on him, according to the documents.

Pilots cut short the Seattle-to-Las Vegas flight and landed in Reno, where Parkhurst was removed from the plane.

A sentencing hearing for Parkhurst, 38, of Gardnerville, Nev., was scheduled for June 24 in federal district court.

He faces a maximum of 20 years and six months in prison.