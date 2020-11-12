At least 74 drown on boat off Libyan coast
CAIRO — At least 74 migrants drowned after their Europe-bound ship capsized off the coast of Libya on Thursday, the U.N.’s migration agency said, in the latest in a series of at least eight shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean since last month.
The boat was carrying over 120 migrants, including women and children, when it capsized off the coast of the Libyan port of al-Khums, said the International Organization for Migration.
Only 47 people were rescued by the Libyan coast guard and fishermen and brought to shore.
So far 31, bodies were retrieved as the search for the remaining victims continued, added the IOM.
Russia retaliates over Navalny case sanctions
MOSCOW — Russia has adopted sanctions against a number of German and French officials in response to the European Union’s sanctions over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.
Navalny, a corruption investigator and longtime opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is in Germany recovering from what German authorities said was a nerve agent poisoning.
Last month, EU foreign ministers imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and a state research institute over the incident.
Lavrov told reporters retaliatory sanctions against “senior staff of the offices of the leaders of Germany and France” have already been adopted.
“Soon we will inform our German and French colleagues,” Lavrov said, without elaborating how many officials would be affected or revealing their names.
Christmas tree is cut for Rockefeller Center
ONEONTA, N.Y. — The 75-foot Norway spruce that will anchor New York City’s holiday festivities as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was cut down in upstate New York on Thursday and will soon be headed to Manhattan.
The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta, developer Tishman Speyer said in a release. It will be trucked to New York and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday.
Details about the tree-lighting ceremony will be released in the coming days, the developers said.
“This year, we just feel the tree is vital,” Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer said, alluding to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the cancellation of other holiday traditions like the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.
Jerry Rawlings dies; ex-Ghanaian president
Former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings, who staged two coups and later led the West African country’s transition to a stable democracy, has died, according to government Radio Ghana and the president. Rawlings was 73.
President Nana Akufo-Addo said that Rawlings died Thursday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in the capital, Accra, where he had been receiving treatment after a short illness.
“A great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss,” he said in an official statement after sending condolences to the family and announcing that flags would fly at half-staff for seven days as the nation prepares for a state funeral.
— From wire reports