Trump sued for battery by accuser Carroll under New York’s new law

Former president Donald Trump was sued for battery under a New York law that took effect Thursday, expanding his legal fight with a former Elle magazine advice columnist who claims he raped her in a dressing room in the 1990s.

E. Jean Carroll filed the complaint in Manhattan federal court, where she already has a defamation suit pending against Trump over remarks he made about her after she went public with the rape claim in 2019.

The lawsuit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which lifts the statute of limitations for one year on civil claims for sexual offenses.

Trump has vigorously denied attacking Carroll or touching her in any way.

Russian Duma gives LGBTQ ‘propaganda’ bill final approval

Russian lawmakers on Thursday gave their final approval to a bill that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting gay rights in the country, another step in a years-long crackdown on the country’s embattled LGBTQ community.

The new bill expands a ban on what authorities call “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors, established by 2013 legislation dubbed the “gay propaganda” law.

This year, the lawmakers moved to ban spreading such information to people aged 18 and older.

The new bill outlaws all advertising, media and online resources books, films and theater productions deemed to contain such “propaganda,” a concept loosely defined in the bill.

Net migration to U.K. rises to record of half a million people

Net migration to the U.K. hit a record high of half a million people, driven by the arrival of students following the end of COVID-19 restrictions, as well as resettlement programs for Ukrainians, Afghans and Hong Kongers.

An estimated 504,000 more people moved to the U.K. than departed in the year to June 2022, according to data released on Thursday. That’s up from 173,000 the previous year.

The figures will pile pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak from his ruling Conservative Party to move quickly in cutting immigration, after he rebuffed calls from businesses to make it easier to hire workers from overseas.

Musk is granting ‘amnesty’ to suspended Twitter accounts

New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.

The billionaire’s announcement came after he asked in a poll posted to his timeline to vote on reinstatements for accounts that have not “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.” The yes vote was 72%.

A day earlier, Twitter reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies.